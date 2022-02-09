PM Modi to address 3 rallies in poll-bound Punjab from February 14

To give further boost to the National Democratic Alliance’s campaign in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16 and 17 covering all the three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

Disclosing this in Chandigarh on Wednesday, state BJP general secretary Subash Sharma said Prime Minister Modi will address the first rally in Jalandhar in Doaba on February 14.

The second rally will be held in Pathankot in Majha on February 16 and the third rally will be held in Abohar in Malwa on February 17.

He said, the Prime Minister’s rallies will change the political atmosphere in the state and further boost the confidence of all the NDA candidates fighting the election.