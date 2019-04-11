PM targets Rahul: ‘He is lying due to burden of father’s sin — Bofors scam’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the latter was resorting to lies due to the “burden of his father’s sin, the Bofors scam”.

Advertising

Addressing a gathering in Panaji, Modi started by invoking former Defence Minister and former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar.

Modi said he was fortunate to have worked with Parrikar as he introduced a “new defence doctrine” for the country. He then targeted the Congress president and said, “Naamdar had come to enquire about Parrikar’s health, but when he stepped out, he uttered white lies that one cannot even imagine.”

“Itna bada jhoot pakda gaya…lekin chehre par, aisa bhola bhala chehra bana diya… yahi asamvedanshilta hain. Yahi jhoot hai…jiske karan aise logon ki baat par janta kabhi bhi viswas nahi karti. Main kabhi sochta hoon ki itna jhoot kyun chala rahein hain. Samajh toh ana nahi hai mujhe, lekin main anumaan karta hoon. Shayad unke man par ek bojh hain. Apne pitaji ke paap ka, Bofors ka. Aur usko dhone ke liye saari duniya par paap madne ka paap kar rahe hain. (Such a big lie was caught, but he makes such an innocent face…this is insensitive. This is the lie…because of which people never trust what they say. Sometimes I think why they are resorting to so many lies. I won’t understand, I can only guess. Perhaps, his heart is burdened with the weight of his father’s sin, of Bofors. And to wash it off, he is accusing the whole world of sin),” the Prime Minister said.

Follow more election news here.

Modi said the Congress election symbol stood for a hand that loots “sarkar ka khazana” and equated Rahul with a pickpocket.

Calling the Congress manifesto “Dhakosla Patra (fraud document)”, he said the Congress is “hell bent on attacking the Neo-middle class”. Explaining that neo-middle class are those who have just risen from poverty, Modi said, “Read their manifesto. It’s is clearly written there. In fact, they are openly saying it that they will rule the country from over the shoulders of the middle class. They are selfish and they have an eye on this new emerging set of Neo middle class,” he said.

Towards the end of his speech, he turned to subjects affecting Goa, adding that a solution to the mining issue can be arrived only if both the state and central governments are run by the same party.

He then targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over the recent I-T raids against his aides and relatives. “After 15 years, they (Cong) are in Madhya Pradesh and now it’s not even few months in the office…but a loot has been reported…Tughlaq Road chunaavi ghotala… Should we give him an opportunity? There is proof now,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the raids in his rallies in Junagadh and Songadh in Gujarat where he said those “looting the country were calling chowkidar a thief”.

Attacking the Congress for its promise to repeal the sedition law, Modi said in Songadh, “Congress is trying to give in to Pakistan’s demand. Not just that, in the country which Sardar Saheb (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) spent a lifetime to keep unified, there is now the rise of a class which we know as “tukde tukde gang” …Now tell me those who wish to fragment the country into pieces, should they not be called traitors?… Congress in its manifesto has said it will remove the law of rashtradroh (sedition)”.

“Congress is snatching food from the mouths of poor children and filling the stomachs of their leaders. Congress is looting the money sent for pregnant women…Congress first made Karnataka an ATM and has now turned Madhya Pradesh into an ATM. The situation of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will not be any different. Congress comes to power only to loot,” he said at Junagadh.

He said surgical strikes and air strikes have “created fear” in the Congress camp.

At both meetings in Gujarat, he said, “After touring the country, we have learnt that water scarcity will be a major problem, so after winning the upcoming elections, when we form the government, we will constitute a separate Water Ministry.”