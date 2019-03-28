Modi comes to Tamil Nadu only during elections, says MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he visits Tamil Nadu only during elections.

Advertising

“Narendra Modi came to Madurai a few weeks back just for the sake of elections. He is being hailed as the AIIMS hero, but he hasn’t done anything. He just laid the foundation stone, his government hasn’t allocated any funds. How can they build the institute without funds? asked Stalin, who is also Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu.

“The unemployment rate has increased tremendously, Modi has just taken this country 45 years back,” he said, alleging that the BJP government “works only for the welfare of corporates”.

Campaigning for writer and ‘Secular Progressive alliance’ candidate Su Venkatesan, Stalin said, “28 years back Kalaingar (late DMK chief M.Karunanidhi) started the DMK youth-wing in this very place. This is the same place where Kannagi fought for justice against Pandya King. Our candidate and Sahitya Akademi award winner Venkatesan has a great knowledge about this land and the people. His works have brought laurels to the Tamil community, it is now our responsibility to send intellectuals like Su.Venkatesan to Parliament.”

Stalin also called the Edappadi K Palanisamy-led government spineless and accused them of pledging Tamil Nadu to the BJP.

“When DMK was at the helm, we treated the people of this land with motherly affection, but now the government is acting like a devil. More than 200 innocent women were sexually assaulted in Pollachi, a seven-year-girl was assaulted and killed yesterday in Coimbatore. Despite all these barbaric acts, the ruling government is still saying law and order are fine in Tamil Nadu. How shameful this government is?” Stalin asked.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote for Parliament in a single phase on April 18. Alongside the LS elections, the Election Commission will also conduct bypolls for the 18 vacant Assembly seats.