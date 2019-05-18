PM Modi unwinds after election heat, meditates inside cave near Kedarnath shrine

A day after concluding the Lok Sabha election 2019 campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine. He is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand and is scheduled to pay obeisance in the Himalayan shrine of Badrinath on Sunday.

The Election Commission had approved the Prime Minister’s visit to Kedarnath, while “reminding” his office that the model code of conduct is still in force.

Dressed in a saffron-coloured monk robe, Modi was seen meditating at a holy cave near Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. BJP Uttarakhand president Ajay Bhatt said this is ‘just a spiritual visit’ and the people of the state are excited about it.

In a traditional pahari outfit, Modi offered prayers at the temple for around half-an-hour and undertook circumambulation of the shrine. Modi is scheduled to take stock of the ongoing development works in the temple town later in the day, PTI quoted official as saying.

He reached Jolly Grant airport this morning. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister’s visit, PTI quoted DGP (law and order) Ashok Kumar as saying.

This is Modi’s fourth visit to the temple in the last two years. The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break early this month.

The last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls is on May 19.