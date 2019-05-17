PM Modi: Surprised that Mayawati is supporting Didi who treats people from UP, Bihar as outsiders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was surprised when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, instead of targeting Didi for the “way she treats people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, calling them outsiders”.

Advertising

Speaking at a rally in Ghosi constituency of Mau district, the PM promised to construct a grand metal statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata on the very spot where his statue was vandalised during the roadshow of Amit Shah, in a befitting reply to the “goons of Trinamool Congress”. A bust of the noted social reformer was vandalised in Vidyasagar College, Kolkata, on Monday during a clash between TMC and BJP workers.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates

Pointing out that in Ghosi, the alliance has chosen a “rape-accused” candidate who is absconding and Mayawati is seeking votes for him, Modi asked “women of Poorvanchal” to vote out such parties. Citing Alwar rape case, Modi said continued support to the Congress government in Rajasthan by Mayawati shows that “adulterated people” like her can cheat anyone for their own benefit. “See their attitude. These adulterated people… SP-BSP alliance has chosen a candidate who is absconding in an alleged rape case,” the Prime Minister said.

Advertising

“The statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the roadshow of Amit Shah. The culprits should be strictly punished… Our government will construct a grand panchdhatu (five-metal) statue of Vidyasagar, in honour of his vision, and give a befitting reply to the goons of TMC,” Modi said adding Vidyasagar is not an idol for just West Bengal but for the rest of the country also.

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee would not allow his helicopter to land in West Bengal if things go her way, Modi said he was surprised at how “Behenji” (Mayawati) targeted him over West Bengal violence.

Read | Mayawati targets EC, says it is acting under pressure from Centre

“Behen ji has targeted me and also criticised the Election Commission… I was thinking Mayawati would rather rebuke Mamata Didi for the way she is targeting people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, referring to them as outsiders, just to do her politics. It did not happen because she does not care about you but wants to play the game of power,” Modi said.

The PM said the Chief Minister of West Bengal was ready to accept the Prime Minister of Pakistan but not Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was chosen by the blessings of 130 crore people of the country.

“Everyone knows the history of Samajwadi Party but Behenji, would you seek votes for such a candidate… Everyone knows what was the condition of daughters during the SP regime, but Behenji, your stand on the issue of women security has also raised questions,” he said.

Citing the gang rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar, Modi said instead of withdrawing support to the Congress government in Rajasthan, BSP Chief is abusing Modi. “This attitude of Behenji shows that these mahamilavat (adulterated) people can cheat anyone for their selfish motives.”

Alleging cracks in the alliance, the Prime Minister said that several mistakes have been done by the alliance in their mathematics, which was done “sitting inside air-conditioned rooms in Lucknow”. “The leaders forgot about their grassroot workers while making such deals,” he added.

“The second mistake of SP-BSP was that they thought their vote share would transfer to each other. These people considered certain castes as their slaves,” the PM said. He also alleged that both BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have distanced themselves from the poor by creating a “wall of money and muscle power” around them and that they are unable to see beyond that wall now.

Later in the day, the PM claimed that just like Uttar Pradesh in 2014, West Bengal would help BJP cross the 300-seat mark in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Speaking in Chandauli, he said, “Elections started with the Opposition joining hands with the only motive of removing Modi but it ended up with people having just 8-10 seats and having individual dreams to become the PM.”