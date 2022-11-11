PM Modi, Shah on BJP’s list of 40 ‘star’ campaigners for Phase 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, are among BJP’s star campaigners for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections on December 1.

The 40 names of star campaigners, announced Friday, also include Gujarat’s former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel—the lone two to find a mention among the dropped ministers. Both Rupani and Patel had declined to contest the election a day before the BJP’s list of 160 candidates was announced Thursday.

The list also includes Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav and Parshottam Rupala.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadvanis are also on the list.

The list also mentions Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, singer Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and actor politician Hema Malini.

Though there is no law governing who can or cannot be a star campaigner they are celebrity vote seekers for a political party and as per ECI rules the expenditure incurred on campaigning by the star campaigner is not added to the candidate’s poll expenditure.