Modi in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: ‘Congress govt has suspended all good schemes, stopped CBI’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has only stopped the welfare schemes of the previous government instead of doing any good work. “The first thing they did was to remove Chhattisgarh from ‘Modicare’, and second was to not let the CBI enter the state, Why? What are you afraid of?” said Modi at a rally in Raigarh.

Later in the day, Modi is set to address a rally in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. The rally will mark the PM’s third public meeting in the state in a week after his address at Thakurnagar and Durgapur last Saturday. It also comes just days after the dramatic standoff between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CBI after the central investigation agency reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to quiz him in a chit fund scam case.

PM Modi will land at the Bagdogra International Airport at 2pm and directly head towards Moynaguri in Jalpaiguri where last-minute preparations for his rally are in full swing. Modi will also lay foundation stone for the four laning of the Falakata-Salsalabari section of National Highway-31D. PM Modi will also inaugurate New High Court Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri. All security arrangements have been made.