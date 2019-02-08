Modi in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: ‘Congress govt has suspended all good schemes, stopped CBI’

Toggle Menu
Modi in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has only stopped the welfare schemes of the previous government instead of doing any good work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Santanu Thakur during the International Matua Maha Sammelan and Dharma Sabha at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has only stopped the welfare schemes of the previous government instead of doing any good work. “The first thing they did was to remove Chhattisgarh from ‘Modicare’, and second was to not let the CBI enter the state, Why? What are you afraid of?” said Modi at a rally in Raigarh.

Later in the day, Modi is set to address a rally in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. The rally will mark the PM’s third public meeting in the state in a week after his address at Thakurnagar and Durgapur last Saturday. It also comes just days after the dramatic standoff between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CBI after the central investigation agency reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to quiz him in a chit fund scam case.

PM Modi will land at the Bagdogra International Airport at 2pm and directly head towards Moynaguri in Jalpaiguri where last-minute preparations for his rally are in full swing. Modi will also lay foundation stone for the four laning of the Falakata-Salsalabari section of National Highway-31D. PM Modi will also inaugurate New High Court Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri. All security arrangements have been made.

Modi to address people in Moynaguri, West Bengal. Get LIVE Updates here.

Have come to get new mandate for new India: PM Modi

I  have come amidst you to get a new mandate for a new India: Modi at public rally in Chhattisgarh

BJP-led government behind decline of povertyin India: PM Modi

India's poverty has started to decline due to efforts of the BJP-led government, Modi said at Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi targets 'dynasty' of Congress

Modi targets 'dynasty' of Congress. He says most members of the Gandhi family either out on bail or have obtained anticipatory bail.

PM Modi targets opposition 'mahagathbandhan'

Voters have to be on guard against the 'mahamilavat', says Modi warning people of the opposition's grand alliance. 

Congress government suspended all the good schemes, stopped CBI: PM Modi

PM Modi alleged that the Congress government suspended all the good schemes and also stopped CBI. "The first two decisions that the Congress govt took, you must think about them. The first thing they did was to remove Chhattisgarh from 'Modicare' and second decision was to not let the CBI enter the state," he said.

Modi addresses rally in Chhattisgarh

Modi addresses rally in Chhattisgarh. He says, "When new government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we also congratulated them that maybe they will implement some new approach for the development of the state. But what they have only done is try to stop the ongoing schemes."

PM Modi is expected to utilise the opportunity to address the people of Bengal to mobilise support for his party amid Banerjee's repeated efforts to strengthen the grand opposition alliance to upset BJP's chances in the upcoming elections.

On Saturday, a stampede-like situation at Modi's Thakurnagar rally forced him to cut his speech short. While Modi was addressing the Matua community, a crowd of supporters standing outside the venue tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to a commotion. Several people, including women and children were injured.

Modi in his two previous rallies in Bengal had accused the state government of treading the path of the previous Communist government to crush democracy. “TMC doesn’t take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate…where there is no ‘malai’ (cream),” he said in Durgapur.

