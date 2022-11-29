‘Do you have 100 heads like Raavan… we see you in every election’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s jibe at PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Monday drew sharp reactions from the BJP for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raavan during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat.

Hitting out at the BJP for relying heavily on Modi for every election, Kharge, at a public rally in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura, said, “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere… Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?”

Kharge added, “I’ve been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly elections)… Ask for vote in the name of the candidate… is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?

Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”. From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it’s son… pic.twitter.com/je5lkU4HBw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022

Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya accused the Congress party of insulting the prime minister. “Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”. From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it’s son.”

Malviya was referring to an old adage adopted by the Congress, blaming PM Modi for the Godhra incident and the subsequent communal riots in Gujarat.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Malviya added that Kharge’s remarks were “condemnable” and showed “Congress’ mindset”. “It’s an insult not just to PM Modi. It is an insult to every Gujarati, to Gujarat,” he said.

In the rally, Kharge further said, “If the BJP believed it was winning in Gujarat, then Modiji, who should have been in Delhi working for the Central government, would not have left to tour the alleys of Gujarat, visiting every Assembly segment… He is going to every ward of Gujarat. He is going, Shah is going, four-five other chief ministers are going, more than 40 union ministers are going… Because they got to know people are against them and they can see it…”