PM Modi pitches ‘Nawa Punjab’ through ‘double engine’ push

Over a month after his Ferzopur rally was cancelled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first virtual poll meeting in Punjab and promised to build “Nawa Punjab” along with BJP’s allies by pulling the state out of the cesspool of drugs and by infusing Rs 1 lakh crore into infrastructure development.

Beginning his speech in Punjabi, Modi raised the traditional Sikh greeting of ‘Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh’ as he addressed the 18 Assembly constituencies falling under Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies.

“I bow before the land of the Gurus,” he said making a reference to the two younger sons of tenth Sikh Master Guru Gobind Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, known as ‘Chhote Sahibzade’, and said they will inspire many generations. The two were martyred in Fatehgarh Sahib in 1705 by the Mughal rulers after refusing to convert to Islam.

“Punjab is known for keeping the security and defence of country first and the country first. BJP and NDA always stand with patriots. The tradition and heritage of Punjab will be taken forward truly only by BJP and NDA,” he said.

‘PUNJAB IS MEDIUM OF SEWA FOR BJP’

Modi went on to say that it was his good fortune that he was in a position to take forward Sikh traditions.

“Some people always stand against Sikh traditions while BJP has always stood by them. For some people Punjab has only been a source of power. But for us, it is a medium to do ‘sewa’. Such people did many conspiracies to rule in Punjab. These people pushed the land of Gurus in fire of terrorism,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, the PM said, “Congress massacred Sikhs (referring to 1984 riots). We ensured punishment for the guilty. Congress could not keep Kartarpur in India. We opened the Kartarpur Corridor. I can recount many such examples which show our true dedication for the Gurus,” he said.

ROADMAP FOR ‘NAWA PUNJAB’

Stating that the Assembly elections in the state were a medium to propel Punjab to prosperity and not merely to elect a new CM or MLAs, Modi said the elections will take Punjab out of the atmosphere of uncertainty which prevails right now.

“NDA is in these elections for bringing change. BJP and its allies will work for development of Punjab and has come with a new roadmap. NDA has put forward 11 ‘Sankalp’ points. These points are a reflection of everyone who talks about Punjab and Punjabiyat,” he said.

Sharing some of the points, the PM said BJP and NDA have taken an oath to develop border areas.

“In next five years, Rs one lakh crore will be spent on infrastructure in the state. A commission will be formed to look into the needs of the families affected by terrorism. Every poor person will get a house. The Centre and state will coordinate to stop drugs and weapons supply from across border,” he said.

Referring to the BJP slogan of ‘Nawa Punjab’, Modi said that the state will be pulled out of the cesspool of drugs which is destroying the youth of Punjab.

“I want to talk to my sisters, mothers and daughters of Punjab about the drugs problem which has destroyed your families and has troubled you so much. In last elections there were people who gave lectures on drugs eradication and then vanished. But these people spread drugs till Delhi. Now they have again come up with sweet talk and asking for votes. Punjab must be aware of such people,” he said.

He added that making empty promises will not be enough and that NDA’s ‘double engine’ government was needed for modernisation of Punjab.

“This is not something Congress can do. And those who are turning Delhi into slum also cannot do it as they are unable to do anything in Delhi. Only BJP and NDA are a viable alternative,” he said.

Stating that Punjab is a very important part of this region and that NDA has a vision for a new Punjab, Modi listed the opening of an IIM in Amritsar and an AIIMS in Bathinda. He said the Delhi-Katra Expressway will also pass through Punjab and Rs 40,000 crores will be invested in Punjab through this project with which new industries can come to the state.

“Punjab which used to provide jobs to people from other states is now seeing a migration of its own youth in search of jobs. This can be stopped if new industries come up in the state. Mandi Gobindgarh is known as steel city. It lacks the infrastructure to compete at international level. We will develop it under ‘One district, One Product’ scheme. Ludhiana’s textile industry needs impetus too. Centre has put in measures to give incentives for textile

manufacturing. When NDA government comes in Punjab such measures will be put into effect to take Punjab to new heights,” he said.

‘DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT FOR FARMERS’

Devoting a major part of his speech to the issues of farmers, Modi took a potshot at the Akalis saying that those who claimed to be close to the farmers and were in power till few years back could not get rid of the problems of arid land and cancerous water in the state.

“Farmers need modern cold storage, food parks and food processing industries. They need connectivity to export their produce. In all these areas our ‘double engine’ government will work with vigour. We have just now given record amount for fertiliser subsidy. There has been record procurement under MSP and money has been paid in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to bank accounts of benefactors. In seven-eight years before 2014, in the government of that time, the farmers of Punjab received Rs one lakh crores for purchase of paddy crop. In our government’s time approximately Rs 2.25 lakh crores worth of paddy has been brought. In wheat crop too, our government has purchased crop worth Rs1.60 lakh crores in wheat. This too is double than previous government,” he said.

He added, “An empowered Punjab is a must for the purpose of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” adding that the message of equality and cooperation of the Gurus must be taken forward.

He said that there were some people who want to disturb atmosphere of Punjab, the PM said the people should be wary of them. “I would urge the youth of the state that this is the right time for decision on your future. We will make a Nawa Punjab together,” he said.

The PM said that though he is addressing the people of the state virtually this time, but he would soon be visiting the state physically now that the Election Commission has made some changes in the rules and allowed some relaxation.