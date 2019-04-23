PM Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan, Mammootty among voters in phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several other prominent leaders exercised their franchise Tuesday as voting began for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Besides all seats in Gujarat (26), Goa (2) and Kerala (20), voting is being held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, and one each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura.

PM Modi paid a visit to his mother Hiraba at her residence in Gandhinagar earlier today before casting his vote in Ranip, Ahmedabad.

Among the well-known candidates in the fray in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections are BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar. Amit Shah and his family after casting their votes in Ahmedabad. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Advertising

Baramati’s sitting MP Supriya Sule along with her mother and other relatives after casting their votes. Sule is seeking re-election for the third time. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

After casting his vote at Ernakulam, actor Mammootty being flanked by Left candidate P Rajeev (CPM) and UDF candidate Hibi Eden (Congress). (Express Photo: Nitin RK)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stands in a queue to cast his vote at Pinarayi, Kannur. “BJP leadership deputing national leaders at Kerala for roadshows and campaigning shows their desperate greediness for power. Congress too, failed to run a good campaign, as they tried to misinform voters with non-factual claims,” Vijayan told indianexpress.com after casting his vote.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali Rupani outside a polling station after casting their votes in Rajkot city. (Express photo by Ashwin Sadhu)

Actor Mohanlal encourages voter turnout after casting his vote from Govt. LPS Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram “Voting is our democratic right and responsibility. I have exercised my right, so should all of you. Every vote counts,” the tweet further read.