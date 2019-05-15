PM Modi: People voting for India first, not family first

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country is electing a strong government and it is choosing “India first” than “family first”, and instead of dynasty they are choosing development.

Advertising

Trying to develop a personal connect with the city, Modi said he lived in the city for a long time and no one in the country knows him better than the residents of Chandigarh. “Aapka har vote kamal nishan par padna chahiye. Kamal pe pada har vote Modi ke khaate mein jayega (Your every vote should be for Kamal. Every vote on Kamal will go into Modi’s kitty),” he said while addressing a rally in support of party candidate Kirron Kher at the Sector 34 ground on Tuesday evening. Modi had stayed in the city in the nineties.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates

Dressed in his white crisp kurta, the PM said, “Bhaiyon aur beheno itni badi tadaad mein aakar aapne hum sab ko aashirwaad diya hai. Main aapka sab ka aabhar vyakt karta hoon. Lekin agarhah karta hun garmi kitni hi kyun na zada ho, Chandigarh mein apne purane matdan ke saare record todna hai. Saare record todenge? Zyada se zyada matdan karoge? Ghar ghar jaoge? Kamal ka button dabayenge? Bharatiya Janata Party ko vijayi banayenge? 19 ko chain se nahi baithoge? (You have come in large numbers to bless us. I thank you all. I urge you all even if it is very hot, break the previous records of voting in Chandigarh. Will you break the records? Will you press the button of Kamal? Will you make BJP victorious?)”

Advertising

Modi spoke for around one hour. He stated that Chandigarh has been made kerosene-free. “Kya mujhe aapki bhalai ke liye kaam karna chahiye ya nahi? Desh ki bhalai ke liye karna chahiye na? Uske liye gaali pade to bhi karna chahiye ya nahi? Anap shanap bola jaaye to bhi karna chahiye? Iske alava yahan sewerage treatment plant airport ko adhunik banana chahiye? Aaj jo hum kaam kar rah hain, sathiyon hum desh ko surkashit bana rahe hain,” he stated.

The PM spoke that it was he who had the “policy of killing terrorists after entering their houses”. “Surgical strike aur air strike pe inhone kaise kaise saval uthaye. Modi ne atankwadiyon ko ghus kar maar ke neeti ko apnaya, ye baat inke samajh maen nahi aaya, aap batayee ye ghus karke maarna ye raasta sahi hai na? Yehi karna chahiye na? (They raised several questions on surgical strike and air strike. It was Modi who adopted the policy of killing the terrorits right in their homes. You tell me is this way of killing the terrorists in their home is right or not? Should I do this or not?)”

Modi went on to add, “Jo log aatankwad ko paalte hain, poste hain, ussi ki dharti pe thikane lagane chahye ya nahi? Ye Modi sahi kar raha hai? Aapka aashirwad hai? Mujhe aur mazboot banayenge? Jinhone Pakistan se dar dar ke desh chalaya ho, unke pass national security pe kehne ke liye kuch nahi hai.”

“India is today a destination for a digital movement. Now postman is taking smartphone from village to village and is delivering banking services. Today every Indian has technological power in his smartphone as BHIM app, and Rupay card in their pocket,” he said.

“The Congress had given subsidies to 8 crore fraud names. This is how they pocketed the money of the honest taxpayer. I came and dug out these names and found out the truth. That is why they are after me,” he said.

Modispeak

-The Congress and their “mahamilavati” allies have not been able to digest the mandate given by the people. They have been trying to insult all decisions taken by me.

-BJP’s DBT stands for Direct Benefit Transfer. On the other hand, Congress’s DBT stands for Direct Bicholiya (middleman) Transfer.