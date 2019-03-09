We kept quiet, but Pak began crying ‘Modi has hit us’: PM on Balakot airstrikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday continued his attack on those seeking proof of India’s airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot carried out in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. He said after the pre-dawn airstrike on February 24, India was quietly monitoring the situation and it was Pakistan which started “crying” around 5.00 am that “Modi has hit us”.

The PM said that it was only because of the ‘remote-controlled’ attitude of the government prior to 2014, that the enemies could think of harming India without a second thought. However, he said his government will not remain silent and recalled the surgical strikes after the Uri terror attack, claiming it was the first of its kind response to the menace of terrorism by India.

“They were thinking they can keep wounding India, wage attacks, proxy wars and India would not respond. The reason that enemies of India had this thought was (because of ) the attitude of the remote-controlled government prior to 2014. That is why they (enemies) could nurture this attitude,” the prime minister said.

Modi said that today’s India works on ‘nayi reeti, nayi neeti’ (new methods, new policies), asserting that after the terror attack in Uri (J-K) in 2016, the country for the “first time taught terrorists a lesson in a language they understand” with surgical strikes.

“Is it okay for you (the people) to have a government that does nothing? A chowkidar (referring to the prime minister) who sleeps?,” he asked a gathering in Greater Noida.

“After Uri, proofs were sought. Our soldiers did something that has never happened before. Our soldiers struck terrorists inside their home. Terrorists and their guardians had not expected such action. They thought if India once did a surgical strike, they would again do something similar. So they had deployed forces along the border, but we went by air this time,” Modi said.

PM Modi said that Pakistan was trying to take advantage of political statements made by some politicians after the Balakot airstrikes. He said that now people have to identify such persons and decide if they can be trusted. “Aaj har bhrasht ko Modi se kasht hai (Today every corrupt has a problem with Modi). There is a competition among them to abuse this chowkidar (watchman), they think abusing me will get them votes,” Modi said.

“They (opposition) have turned so hopeless that in their stubbornness to oppose Modi, they have started opposing the nation also,” he said, after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

The prime minister inaugurated a 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line in Noida. He inaugurated the facility during an event held in Greater Noida.

The completely elevated section with six stations — Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City — will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital. Besides this, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 1320 MW thermal power plant in Khurja, Bulandshahr from Greater Noida and for 1320 MW power plant in Buxar, Bihar via video link.

Based on Supercritical Technology with two units of capacity 660 MW each, these projects are equipped with the latest emission control technology.

Earlier in the day, he unveiled a statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya on the campus of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Mahesh Sharma were also present at the event.