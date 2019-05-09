‘I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing’: PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee courted controversy for her “slap of democracy” remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded saying that even a slap from “didi (sister)” was a blessing for him.

Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Modi on Thursday said, “I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. Didi…oh Didi….I call you Didi. I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me.”

Earlier this week, Banerjee hit out at PM Modi after he called TMC as a “toll collector” party. Banerjee said, “Money doesn’t matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being tolabaaz (toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy.”

PM Modi at today’s rally also claimed that Mamata insulted the Constitution by saying she was not ready to accept him as the prime minister of the country.

He said: “Didi (Banerjee) is publicly saying that she is not ready to accept the country’s PM as the head of the nation, but she feels proud in acknowledging Pakistan PM as that country’s prime minister.”

He added that out of anxiety of losing the general elections, the chief minister was insulting the Constitution. The PM said that Banerjee had not received telephone calls when he tried to contact her in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

“She did not take calls from me during the cyclone. The central government wanted to sit with officers of the state to discuss the situation, but didi did not allow that too,” Modi said.

Banerjee had said in a rally on May 6 that she does not accept Narendra Modi as the prime minister of the country describing him as the “expiry PM” and that she will talk to the new prime minister after the election results.

with PTI inputs