PM Modi hails J&K local polls, calls it dawn of new leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that he is delighted that the recently concluded Block Development Council (BDC) polls in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were conducted in a peaceful manner and without any violence. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that the polls show “unwavering faith” of the people in democracy and the importance they accord to grassroots level governance.

I am delighted to share that the BDC polls in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh were conducted in a very peaceful manner. There was no violence. This shows the people’s unwavering faith in democracy and the importance they accord to grassroots level governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2019

“I congratulate all those who have emerged victorious in the BDC polls across Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh. This marks the dawn of a new and youthful leadership across the regions, which will make a monumental contribution to national progress in the times to come,” Modi said.

Thanks to the decisions of the Indian Parliament, young and dynamic representatives will shape the destiny of the people of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. I once again congratulate MPs across Party lines for the historic decisions on J&K. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2019

Two months after J&K’s special status was abrogated by the Centre, the BDC polls for 280 blocks were held under tight security in J&K on Thursday. Out of the 280 blocks, the BJP was victorious on 81 blocks. Other major political parties in fray, like the National Conference, PDP and Congress stayed away to protest detention of their leaders and curbs imposed on the people following the Centre’s August 5 decision.

Crediting the Parliament for the August 5 decision, the Prime Minister said that it would be proud that due to their “historic decision”, the people of J&K were able to exercise their democratic right with “exceptional enthusiasm”.

The polls were the first-ever BDC chairperson elections in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the State Election Commission, as many as 1,092 candidates contested for 310 posts throughout the state.