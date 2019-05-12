PM Modi not talking about real issues, it’s ‘very clear’ BJP will go: Priyanka Gandhi

After casting her vote Sunday in the national capital, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed confidence about BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. “There is anger among people, and they are under distress. Modiji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting,” the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Congress leader claimed that it is ‘very clear’ that the BJP will be thrown out of power. She added that people are “angry and distressed” and they will convey their sentiments by electing a new government. She also stated that people’s mandate against BJP will be especially evident in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka also targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking on random issues and not speaking on issues that matter. “He doesn’t reply to any of the issues that our party raised, and just talks about random things. Congress campaigns on real issues and the prime minister has not even responded to the challenge thrown by our party president (Rahul Gandhi) to debate on real issues,” she said.

Asked about the constant criticism the Nehru-Gandhi family faces from the BJP, she recounted an anecdote about her guru telling her the calmness that Lord Buddha had in face of detractors. Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra who also cast his vote.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, all the seven seats in the national capital were won by the BJP. While the Congress is hoping to bounce back in Delhi, the AAP is keen to give a good fight