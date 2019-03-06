PM Modi not a ‘helpless’ PM like Rajiv Gandhi, says Adityanath

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was a ‘‘lachar” (helpless) Prime Minister when it came to tackling corruption, whereas Narendra Modi was not. Adityanath was in Gorakhpur to launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Pension Yojna.

“Pradhan Mantri ke roop mein swargiya Rajiv Gandhi ki yeh lachargi thi ki bhrashtachar ke samne lachar they, kuch nahi kar sakte they… lekin Pradhan Mantri Modi ke samne koi lachargi nahi hai, unhone kaha ki gareeb ke haq mein kisi ko dakaiti dalne ki choot nahi hai” (As a Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi was helpless in the face of corruption. He could not do anything. But, Prime Minister Modi is not helpless, he has said that no one would be left free to loot the rights of the poor),” the chief minister said.

Recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that out of Rs 100 spent by the central Government only Rs 10 reached the actual beneficiary, Adityanath said middlemen had been pocketing the rest of the funds. “Where did this Rs 90 go? It used to go to select middlemen, and never reached the poor,” he said. Prime Minister Modi, in a bid to eliminate corruption and middlemen, had ensured that benefits accrued directly into the accounts of beneficiaries, he said. Stating that Modi had changed the lives of the poor through technology, Adityanath said, “Pradhan Mantri ne namumkin ko mumkin banaya (Prime Minister made impossible possible).”

Kumbh closing ceremony

Later in the day, the chief minister went to Prayagraj for the closing ceremony of the Kumbh mela. Praising the workers of the Kumbh Mela Authority and the policemen deployed at the site for ensuring a “swachch (clean)” and “surakshit (safe)” Kumbh, Adityanath announced that they would receive one month’s salary as bonus. Appreciating the policemen, the chief minister said he did not receive a single complaint about their conduct. He said 24 crore pilgrims overall had visited the Kumbh.