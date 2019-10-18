‘Those who ruined banking system in jail now’: PM Modi lambaste Congress in Maharashtra

Addressing his last campaign rally for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday targeted Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram saying, “Those who ruined banking system are in jail now”. He also accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai.

“We can’t forget the wounds of the Mumbai bomb blasts. The then government didn’t do justice with the victims’ families and the reason for such a stance is now becoming known,” Prime Minister Modi said at the rally.

“Instead of nabbing those responsible for the terror attacks, those in power then indulged in Mirchi business,” he added.

His comment “Mirchi ke Saath vyapar” was a veiled reference to NCP leader Praful Patel being summoned by ED in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of Iqbal Mohammed Memon, aka Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The prime minister also said that the Fadnavis government focused on the city’s growth unlike the previous “corrupt” Congress-NCP governments. “There is not even a single stain of corruption on our government. We are trying to fulfil dreams of all, from farmers to those launching start-ups. Most of the services have gone online, reducing corruption,” he said.

Cong has ‘accepted defeat’ in Haryana polls: Modi

Earlier today, Modi addressed two rallies in poll-bound Haryana. While speaking at a rally in Haryana’s Hisar district earlier today, he hit out at the Congress, saying it has already “accepted defeat” in the Haryana assembly elections.

His comments were in reference to a purported video in which three Congress leaders at the parliament complex were seen discussing prospects of the party in the polls.

“You clearly understand the situation of Congress. What is their position now? Recently, a video of them went viral. It was clear that they were saying that it would be enough if they could win 10-15 seats,” the PM said, adding that those who have accepted their defeat could do nothing for Haryana.

Attacking the opposition parties, Modi said people would have to decide between those who delivered and those who indulged in misdeeds.

Modi has no understanding of the economy: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed a poll rally in Haryana’s Mahendragarh. At the rally, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Modi, saying he has no understanding of the economy, and claimed that the world is mocking India due to the BJP’s politics of pitting people against each other.

“The world is mocking India. The country which used to show the way to the world used to live with love, used to progress fast…Today one caste is fighting the other, one religion is fighting the other and the country’s pride, it’s economy, Narendra Modi has destroyed it,” the Congress leader said.

He also alleged that the prime minister keeps diverting the attention of the people from real issues facing the country.