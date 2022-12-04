scorecardresearch
PM Modi seeks mother’s blessings ahead of voting in Gandhinagar

PM Modi's mother Hiraba, who is into her 100th year, lives with her younger son Pankaj at Raisan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba at her residence on eve of second phase Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar on Sunday, seeking her blessings, stated a statement from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The PM is expected to cast his vote in Ranip area of Ahmedabad around 8.30 am on Monday in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

He has been campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat and addressed around 30 public meetings after the elections were notified on November 3.

