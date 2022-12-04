PM Modi seeks mother’s blessings ahead of voting in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar on Sunday, seeking her blessings, stated a statement from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hiraba, who is into her 100th year, lives with her younger son Pankaj at Raisan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city.

The PM is expected to cast his vote in Ranip area of Ahmedabad around 8.30 am on Monday in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

He has been campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat and addressed around 30 public meetings after the elections were notified on November 3.