PM Modi attacks Mayawati over Alwar rape case, BSP chief seeks his resignation over Dalit atrocities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday accused BSP supremo Mayawati of “shedding crocodile tears” over the Alwar gangrape case and demanded that her party withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.

“Please do not shed crocodile tears. If you are serious, why don’t you withdraw support from the Congress government in Rajasthan,” PM Modi said while addressing rallies in Kushinagar and Deoria. BSP has given support to the Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

PM Modi’s attack comes a day after Mayawati accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of putting pressure on relatives of the Dalit victim in the Alwar gangrape case to “hide” the incident until polling was over in the constituency. She also urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter.

“It is a matter for the Dalit community and women to be sad and concerned that in Rajasthan, under a Congress government, a Dalit woman was gang-raped by some influential people in front of her husband. But what is more sad and serious is that by threatening the victim’s family, the Congress government did not let the issue come to light due to their political selfishness until voting took place (in Alwar). Even after that, our party and the Dalit community had to make several attempts and struggle hard for some action to be taken,” Mayawati said in a statement on Saturday.

PM Modi also did not spare the Congress and hit out at the party for suppressing the Alwar case. “The Congress which chants nyay, nyay, nyay, its naamdaar (dynast) has been silenced by the rapists. The Congress government wanted to suppress the incident as the party thought ‘hua toh hua‘ (So what, it happened)” he said, referring to Sam Pitroda’s “hua to hua” remark about the in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Drawing a parallel with the Lucknow guest house incident in 1995, PM Modi said the entire country was pained when she was attacked by the SP leaders, but Mayawati remained silent till now over the Alwar gangrape case.

“When the (Lucknow) guest house incident happened, the entire country was pained. What is the reason that you are not feeling pained now. If you are so honest about the dignity of the daughters, then you should immediately write a letter to the Rajasthan Governor and withdraw your support from the Congress government,” he said.

“A Dalit daughter is gangraped and there is a government of the Congress and ‘naamdaar’ (dynast). And the Rajasthan government is not a dispensation which enjoys a full majority. It is working with the support of BSP. It is busy in hushing up the matter,” Modi further said.

Mayawati accuses PM Modi of indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Hitting back at PM Modi, Mayawati accused him of indulging in “dirty politics” and demanded his resignation for incidents of Dalit atrocities in the past.

On the prime minister’s challenge to her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan, she said, “The BSP will for sure take an appropriate political decision in the absence of stringent and proper legal action in the case.”