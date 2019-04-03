On Mamata’s turf, PM Modi says Bengal being ‘run’ and ‘ruined’ by aunt-nephew

Nearly three months after leaders from 23 political parties took the stage at Kolkata’s historic Brigade Parade Grounds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the BJP’s election campaign at the same venue, promising the people a Bengal free from the “goonda raj” of the TMC and Left.

Taking a swipe at the ‘United India’ rally, which was organised by the TMC on January 19, PM Modi said leaders from different states converged in Bengal only to say “Modi hatao, Modi hatao”.

“What sin has Modi committed? Is giving free toilets to the poor a sin, to give cooking gas to the poor is a sin?” the PM said. While Modi was also scheduled to address a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds on February 8, it was cancelled by the party at the last minute.

In a direct attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee, Modi said the state was being “run” and “ruined” by aunt-nephew and the BJP would overthrow the misrule in Bengal. He further said the BJP would implement seventh pay commission recommendations in Bengal if it came to power.

“Mamata Banerjee did not implement seventh pay commission recommendations but we have done it in Tripura soon after coming to power,” he said.

The PM further said that some people in their hate for Modi had started speaking against the interests of the nation. “Who raised doubts on air strike (against Pakistan)? Who demoralised armed forces? Who had asked for the count of bodies of terrorists?” he said.

Accusing the Congress of bowing its head to terrorism because of its appeasement policy, Modi said the party compromised national security.

“In their manifesto, the Congress has stated that they will dilute AFSPA. This move will help Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Congress is determined to bring instability in the country,” he said.

In the past, Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground has witnessed historical events like the Bangladesh liberation rally addressed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and first Bangladeshi Prime Minister Mujibur Rahman in 1972.

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Siliguri, PM Modi described TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as a “speed breaker” in the path of the state’s development. “It is true that we could not usher in speedy development in West Bengal like we did in other states. This is due to the fact that there is a speed-breaker in West Bengal which is known as Didi (Mamata Banerjee),” he said.