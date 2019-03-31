Some people with narrow mind have stereotyped image of a chowkidar: PM Modi

Interacting with people who have pledged their support to the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign across 500 locations through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a veiled dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said some people with a “narrow mind” had stereotyped the image of a “chowkidar”.

“As a chowkidar, I will fulfil my responsibility. But, some people who have a narrow mind have stereotyped the image of a chowkidar,” Modi said. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly hit out at the PM with the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe and has called him a watchman for the wealthy and the rich.

PM Modi also said the country does not need rajas and maharajas while asserting that a chowkidar was a representative of Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of trusteeship. “Country does not need rajas and maharajas. Chowkidar is a spirit, a sentiment. The spirit behind chowkidar is expanding,” he said.

On March 16, PM Modi launched a social media campaign — Main Bhi Chowkidar — and added ‘chowkidar’ to his Twitter handle. A day after the launch, a number of BJP leaders across the country added the prefix ‘chowkidar’ to their Twitter handles.

Lashing out at the Congress, Modi said there were people who were supporting the Pakistan narrative in their effort to attack him. “Elections aren’t a priority for me, the country is. The sad part is, people who are against Modi are supporting the Pakistan narrative in their effort to speak against me,” he said.