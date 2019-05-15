PM Modi: Attack on Amit Shah’s roadshow is TMC’s revenge against BJP

Stepping up his attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence at BJP chief Amit Shah’s Kolkata roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the TMC supremo was “power drunk” and her “goons” were bent upon causing destruction.

“Power-drunk Mamata Banerjee is throttling democracy. Didi’s goons carrying guns and bombs are bent upon destruction,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Basirhat ahead of the final phase of polling on May 19.

Asserting that Banerjee had destroyed West Bengal’s culture of ‘bhadra lok‘ (gentleman), PM Modi said the violence at Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata was nothing but a revenge attack by TMC.

“Mamata didi had declared publicly two days ago that she will take revenge. She fulfilled her agenda within 24 hours. BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow was attacked,” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The violence, which saw bottles, bricks and stones thrown in a pitched battle between the BJP and TMC student wing workers on the streets of Kolkata, has marked a new chapter in the bitter exchange of words between Banerjee and the saffron party.

The clashes outside University of Calcutta’s College Street campus and Vidyasagar College on Bidhan Sarani left several injured. While the TMC student wing accused the BJP workers of hurling stones and bottles at them, the BJP said their workers were attacked and forced to retaliate.

PM Modi said the entire nation was witness to the violence perpetrated by TMC goons during Amit Shah’s roadshow. “People’s conviction and courage will evict the torturous rule,” he said.

Keeping up his attack on the TMC supremo over “Narada and Saradha” scams, PM Modi said Banerjee had shown her true colours in the last five years and should be evicted from power.

“You have looted peoples’ money in the chit fund scam and when they sought explanations you abused them. Democracy has given you the chief minister’s chair and you are killing it. The entire country is watching your misdeeds,” he said.

Last month, while ridiculing Mamata Banerjee over her prime ministerial ambitions, Modi had said, “Didi, the prime minister’s post is not available for auction that you can buy it with the money earned in Saradha, Narada (scams).”