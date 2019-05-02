PM Modi knows his govt is on its way out, says Mayawati

Toggle Menu
In a series of tweets, Mayawati also alleged that the party was a total failure in dealing with terrorism and Naxalism.

Mayawati during a rally. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

REITERATING HER allegation that the BJP was “misusing government machinery to influence the elections”, BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday question why the election commission was still not taking proper cognizance of the matter.

“The misuse of government machinery in all the states with BJP government, including Uttar Pradesh, is at its maximum. The limit is crossed especially on the days of voting. UP, Maharashtra, Tripura etc are the significant examples. Why is the Election Commission still not taking proper cognizance of this,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“PM Modi knows that even after all kinds of conspiracies, his government is going. That is why along with immorality and violence in non-BJP states, they are also busy in creating fear among opposition leaders including of SP-BSP through CBI, ED, IT and other government machinery,” she alleged in another tweet.

Calling the Naxal attack in Maharashtra Wednesday a “sad incident”, she claimed it was a matter of concern that “because of BJP’s wrong policies anarchy has increased in the country and deaths of jawans had also increased.”

Later in the day, Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a joint rally in Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency. The rally was organised to campaign for SP-BSP-RLD alliance Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki, Ram Sagar Rawat, along with Faizabad candidate Anand Sen and Bahraich candidate Shabbir Valmiki.

At the rally, Mayawati focused her attacks on the Congress party, and alleged that migration for employment was maximum during the Congress party’s tenure.

She added that the BJP would be out of power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections results.

Akhilesh, during his address, said, “They are saying that this is mahamilawat (high-adulteration). If our two parties (SP and BSP) coming together is Mahamilawat for them, what kind of milawat is their alliance of 38 parties? The Samajwadis distributed laptops. The BJP and ‘Baba’ Chief Minister [Yogi Adityanath] said they would also give laptops when their government comes to power. Tell me if any youth got a laptop under this government.

The laptops were not distributed (in this government) because our Baba Chief Minister does not know how to operate a laptop.”

