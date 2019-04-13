We can’t allow any attack on our traditions: PM in Kerala

Without mentioning Sabarimala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the BJP cannot allow any attack on “our traditions and faith” even though “certain forces” were trying to destroy them. Click here for more election news

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Kozhikode, where NDA candidates from North Kerala were present, he said, “Certain forces were trying to destroy our cultural traditions in the name of the Supreme Court order. We cannot allow any attack on our traditions and faith.”

Kerala had witnessed protests over the entry of women at Sabarimala temple in the wake of a Supreme Court order lifting age restrictions at the shrine.

“If UDF and LDF think they can destroy our faith, they are mistaken. Their disgusting mischief will not be able to destroy our traditions. Till the BJP is there, the LDF and UDF will not be able to destroy the traditions of Kerala. I want to say it clearly that the BJP stands with Kerala, BJP stands with our faith,” Modi said.

In tune with the party promise in the election manifesto, Modi said the BJP would make all efforts to present the century-old traditions and rituals in Kerala before the Supreme Court. The Union government would take steps to ensure constitutional protection for issues related to faith and traditions, he added.

Modi accused the communists and the Congress of double standards on women empowerment. The so-called defenders of women’s rights were the ones who stood for the practice of triple talaq, he alleged.

“The so-called liberals activate the entire network of NGOs and urban Naxals to interfere in the faith and tradition of our life. They are trying to make Kerala a laboratory of their mischief. They are insulting the sentiments of people. They call themselves the champions of freedom of speech, but they deny the same to the people of Kerala.’’

Attacking the CPM-led LDF and Congress-led UDF, Modi said that for decades, the communists and the “communal” UDF dominated Kerala politics but failed the state. “The BJP presents an alternative that is inclusive, democratic and compassionate. We will serve each and every citizen. UDF and LDF are different only in name, in deeds they are the same. Both have taken turns to loot the state,” he said.

Referring to the recent Income Tax searches in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, “Now the entire country is speaking about a national scam of the Congress. This is the Tughlaq Road election scam. In MP, crores of rupees and bags of cash have been found and a detailed probe revealed that the money trail reaches the house of a top Congress leader in Delhi’s Tughlaq Road. Do you know who is staying at Tughlaq Road in Delhi?” He said the money that was looted was meant to provide nutrition to women and children.

Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad, Modi said, “Beware of those who come to Kerala not to serve the people but themselves.”

At a rally in Karnataka’s Koppal earlier in the day, Modi raised the same issue of Madhya Pradesh. “This money was meant to end the hunger of under-nourished children and innocent mothers, but the Congress is so heartless that it has stolen food from the mouths of poor children for the elections,’’ he said. “You are seeing how hungry they have become after being out of power,’’ he added. “The election of 2019 is a battle between nationalism and dynasties. The Congress and JDS are far away from the people but linked closely to their families… Their priority is their own interests.’’

Speaking in Gangavathi town, he said, “I saw on the media yesterday that the CM of this place said that those who join the Army are those who do not get two square meals. What is this thinking of Kumaraswamyji?… This is a big insult to the forces.”

He added, “Those who have been in power for three generations cannot understand the self-respect and pride of the poor. This is the reason the JDS-Congress and their Mahamilawat Dal do not give importance to national security. This is the thinking that causes scams in every one of their defence deals… The Congress and JDS are opposed to nationalists and those who protect the country. They support those who raise slogans of Bharat tere tukde honge… They are sympathisers of those who want to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India.”

During a rally on Thursday, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy had accused the PM of playing with the lives of soldiers by trumpeting the work of the Army for political gain. He said many personnel — like CRPF constable H Guru from Mandya who was killed in the Pulwama attack — come from poor families and join the Army to help their families as well.

“The PM is using patriotism of soldiers for his gain,” Kumaraswamy said on Friday in a reaction to the PM’s speech.

At another rally in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, Modi questioned NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s silence over the NC’s remarks on a separate Prime Minister for J&K. He slammed the Congress-NCP combine for allegedly “supporting” those who advocated separation of J&K from India.

“I do not have any expectation from the Congress, as they are known to promote such separatist ideologies. But what happened to Sharad Rao Pawar?” he said.