Instead of uniting in fight against terrorism, opposition trying to destroy me politically: PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting on in Gujarat’s Jamnagar Monday,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated that if the Indian Air Force had the Rafale fighter jets, the results of recent aerial engagement with Pakistan could have been different. He also alleged that instead of supporting his government in the fight against terrorism, the opposition is uniting to destroy him politically.

“Recently, I delivered a speech in Delhi wherein I said that Indian jawans have demonstrated great valour and bravery and that entire India is proud of their achievements. Everybody should be proud of them. What was the need to wail? I told them if the Indian Air Force had Rafael, the result would have been different. Is it my fault if someone does not have the capacity to what comprehend what I am saying! It is their limitation and I can’t do anything about it. When I made that statement, they said I was questioning the achievements of the IAF. Dear friends, do use some common sense. Air strike samaye jo jawano na hathma Rafel hot to amaru ekay jat nahi ane emnu ekay bachat nahi (If the jawans had Rafael to fly in while conducting air strike, they would have not lost any of our (aircraft) and at the same time, they would not have spared any of theirs (Pakistan’s). This is my calculations,” Modi said while apparently referring to his statement made at an event organised by a media house in Delhi two days ago.

After Modi’s suggestion that the IAF could have done even better if they had the Rafael fighter jets, the opposition parties had charged that the PM was understating bravery and valour of the IAF by suggesting that lacked proper equipment.

Modi’s remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the country would lose Rs 30,000 crore if the NDA government was to push through the new deal signed in 2015.

Incidentally, the IAF had lost a MiG fighter jet during an aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force last week. The Pakistan air force had tried to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir but the IAF had repealed the attack, shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet while also losing a MiG of its own. The Pakistan action had come hours after the IAF conducted air strikes on terror bases in Balakot inside Pakistan.

IAF and Army officers have attested to capabilities of the Rafale fighter but the Opposition says that their protest is not about the technical specifications of the new jets but the manner in which the government proposes to acquire the fighter planes. However, Modi said the Opposition was ready to believe what the Army is saying on the issue. “I want to ask people of Jamnagar—do you have confidence in what our Army says, or not? Shouldn’t we believe to be true what the Army says, or not? Am I obliged to do the same, or not? But some people have trouble with that. They should take pride in the might displayed by our Army,” he said.

The PM was addressing a rally on Exhibition Ground of Jamnagar after inaugurating second phases of link-I and link-III of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana, new annexe building having 700 beds of state government run-GG Hospital and handing over keys of 448 affordable houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Jamnagar. The PM also laid the foundation stone of Rs800 crore project to set up sweater desalination plant in Jodiya taluka of Jamangar district. The plant will make 100 million litres per day (MLD) water for drinking purpose. SAUNI is the ambitious project of Gujarat government, launched when Modi was chief minister of the sta, to fill up 115 dams of water-starved Saurashtra region by diverting one million acre feet of floodwaters of Narmada dam through a 1371 km long network of giant pipelines.

Modi also warned that India would not sit cross-legged if the terrorism continued to emanate from the Pakistani side of the border and criticised the opposition for getting united to try to finish him politically while the country was busy combating the menace of terrorism.

“This country will not sit silent even if the masters of those who are out to destroy this country are on the other side of the border. But my opponents found fault in this statement also. They are complaining about what Modi is doing. But you can see for yourself now I have done. Their mantra is to join forces to destroy Modi. But the mantra of the country is: Let us get together and root out the menace of terrorism. They want to eliminate Modi, we want to eliminate terrorism,” Modi said asking the audience if they will join the ones who want to eliminate terrorism and ones who have “chhati” (courage) to take such an action.

The PM said that he would not hesitate to strike at the root of the “illness of terrorism” afflicting India. “Tell me, should we cure our country of the disease of terrorism, or not? Should we root out this disease or not? Shouldn’t we treat the limb which is ailing? You go to any doctor for cure of a boil and if he says that the boil is there on one limb but the problem lies with your blood and you should be treated to get your blood in order. Can you say not such a treatment course? Now, let me tell you, the roots of the disease (of terrorism) are in our neighbourhood,” Modi said adding since Jamnagar and Kutch are the closest to this neighbour, people here must be getting to know in the earliest.

Modi also cited the example of how the incidents of communal riots had gone down in Gujarat since BJP came to power around 24 years ago and asserted that he would take care of menace of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the same way. “Any nation cannot sustain without power and grit. Weren’t communal riots a routine occurrence in our own Gujarat? Was the condition any different here in Jamnagar? But that all has stopped now, hasn’t it? Everybody lives happily and peacefully, doesn’t one? Once we took care of those who were spreading disharmony, that all has topped now, hasn’t it? Isn’t everyone progressing now?” Modi asked the audience who responded with loud “Yes.”

Later in the day, the PM was scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of metro rail in that city.