PM Modi gives interview to TV channel, Rahul interacts with Pune students: Key takeaways

Early Friday morning, in a pre-recorded and exclusive interview with ABP news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress over its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, terming it “disappointing” and “hypocritical”. He said there is a pro-incumbency wave in the country. He also said that everybody in the country wants a Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya and that he is yet to watch NaMo TV. .

Advertising

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with students in Pune, defended the party’s manifesto and said it has been prepared in consultation with stakeholders and also explained how the NYAY scheme will be funded. He also attacked the NDA government over demonetisation and went on to say that he loved PM Modi and had no hatred for the man.

Key takeaways from PM Modi’s interview

* Calling the Congress manifesto disappointing, Modi said, “It would be better if the party had come up with better ideas than the BJP as it helps in democracy but they took a short cut.” Speaking about direct cash transfer scheme that the Congress has promised, Modi said their (Congress) track record is all about election promises. “Apolitical people of the country, which includes economists, intellectuals, media persons, should present the Congress’ track record before the country. After that, it should be decided whether it (the cash transfer) can be done or not,” he said.

* Talking about Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics, Modi said, “In a democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere. I don’t fear about who is contesting from where, it doesn’t matter to me.”

* When asked about Congress’s election strategies, Modi said, ” Why is this party, which is almost 125 years old, facing a crisis to elect a good leader.” On accusations by Congress that the Gandhi family has been framed in various cases by BJP govt for political gains, Modi said, ” I seek proof from Gandhi family.”

* Talking about SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Modi says, “There is a pro-incumbency wave this time. I am part of the public and I will be in support of them. Parties joining together does not prove public’s opinion.”

* On what has he done for the Muslim community, PM said: “I have done nothing for the Muslims but neither have I done anything for the Hindus. But I aim that by 2022, each and every family in this nation will get a shelter to live. There will be electricity be it Hindu or Muslim. I follow sabka saath, sabka vikas. There’s no place for religion in my government. Some people use the insecurity of Muslims in an attempt to grasp votes.”

* On the Ayodhya dispute, PM Modi said, “It’s not just me but everyone wants Ram Mandir to be built.” We can only wait for the Supreme Court’s decision to find a solution for it.”

* When asked about the launch of NaMo TV, Modi said, “I haven’t had the time to see the channel.” He added:, “I am sure the people of the country have started believing now that Modi doesn’t favour the corrupt.”

* Talking about Nirav Modi and his extradition, Modi said: “The fugitives are being jailed because of measures being taken by BJP, the fraud has been happening for years but it was caught by us and people like Nirav Modi will be in Jail as soon as he’s brought to India.”

* On sedition laws, PM said: “We have ended 1,400 laws. Congress party has registered cases of sedition in TN protests against nuclear power plant. We have to keep trust in the justice system.”

* Talking about Kashmir, Modi termed BJP’s alliance with PDP as “Milavat wali Sarkar.” He said BJP has worked a lot on Kashmir’s development and today, “electricity has reached every house in Jammu and Kashmir.” Modi said that the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP party did not want the panchayats in the state to be empowered.

Highlights of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with Pune students:

* “The manifesto has been prepared after consultations with all stakeholders. The middle class will not be taxed and income tax will not be increased to implement the Nyay scheme where Rs 72,000 will be deposited in bank accounts of poor people every year if the party is voted to power,” Rahul said.

* On The Nyay minimum income guarantee scheme, he said it is estimated to cost Rs 3.26 lakh crore to the national exchequer. The BJP, which has criticised the scheme, has sought to know how it will be funded.

* On note ban, the Congress chief said: “Demonetisation was a disastrous idea. You can ask any economist. It had a terrible effect. Two per cent of GDP was lost. Millions of jobs were lost. Frankly, nothing can be done about demonetisation now as the damage has been done.”

* On NITI Aayog, he said, the erstwhile Planning Commission was a strategic institution, while its successor Niti Ayaog only talks about implementation and tactics. “We need institutions to strategically think what should be done at the national level. Implementation and tactics can be done by the states,” he said, responding to a question on the Congress manifesto promise of scrapping Niti Ayaog, the think-tank set up by the Modi government.

* Rahul also dwelt on his relationship with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “My sister is my best friend. We’ve been through life together, so we are very close. “Since I was small, I have been through a lot of violence. My grandmother and my father were killed. My sister was my friend throughout that journey. So my sister and I understand each other very well,” he said. “If a situation of a fight arises, either she backs down or I back down.”

His comments come a day after Priyanka tweeted: “My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won’t let you down.” She said this after she accompanied Rahul to Wayanad to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

* Rahul also said: “I love Mr Narendra Modi. I genuinely have no hatred towards the man at all.”

* “From truth comes humility, from humility, comes courage.” He said that if he decides that something has to be done, his nature is to do it. “I talk about farmers and the poor, even though it is not fashionable to do so,” he said.

* Responding to a student’s question on Balakot airstrike, Rahul said, “Indian Air Force should take credit for Balakot air strike.”