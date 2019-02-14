Modi in Uttarakhand LIVE updates: PM to address rally, launch development projects in Rudrapurhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/pm-modi-in-uttarakhand-government-schemes-trivendra-singh-rawat-5583006/
Modi in Uttarakhand LIVE updates: PM to address rally, launch development projects in Rudrapur
PM Modi in Rudrapur LIVE updates: Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers' Welfare Scheme, multi-purpose loans of up to one lakh rupees will be made available to farmers at low interest rates of two per cent.
PM Modi in Rudrapur LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has begun campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is all set to visit Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on Thursday. He is scheduled to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project and distribute loan cheques to select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers’ Welfare Scheme of the state Government.
According to an official statement, the Integrated Cooperative Development Project will give a boost to the co-operative, farm and allied sectors and improve the rural economy in the state. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers’ Welfare Scheme, multi-purpose loans of up to one lakh rupees will be made available to farmers at low interest rates of two per cent.
The BJP faces the challenge of retaining all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand against a resurgent Congress which registered victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the assembly polls held recently.
Live Blog
PM Modi in Rudrapur LIVE updates: BJP will be looking to retain all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand.
PM held up at Dehradun airport due to poor weather
Modi waited at the airport guesthouse, the officer said. He left in a Mi-17 helicopter for the Corbett Tiger Reserve where he will spend some time before moving to Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district to address a rally and launch the State Integrated Co-operative Development Project.
Modi held up at Dehradun airport due to bad weather
Earlier in the day, PM Modi was held up at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehra Dun for about four hours as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather, a senior police officer said. Modi, who landed at the airport around 7 am, began his onward journey around 11.15 am when the weather improved, a senior police officer told PTI, requesting anonymity. It has been raining here since early morning.
BJP ready to face polls in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah
"The NDA coalition under PM Modi is strong and ready to lead the nation (after the coming polls). The BJP will face the polls in Tamil Nadu with a strong alliance," Shah said.
Opposition alliance lacks leaders: Shah in Erode
Continuing his attack on the alliance, Shah said, "The Opposition alliance lacks leaders, policies and principles."
Amit Shah addresses crowd in Erode
Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing a gathering in Erode. Hitting out at the DMK-Congress alliance in the state, Shah said, "The alliance of DMK and Congress is not for the development of Tamil Nadu but it's an alliance for scams and corruption."
Alliance of DMK and Congress is not for the development of Tamil Nadu but it's an alliance for scams and corruption : Shri @AmitShah in Erode, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/xQCBavj5ZZ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has begun campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is all set to address a rally in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand today. He is scheduled to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project and distribute loan cheques to select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers’ Welfare Scheme of the state Government. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand today to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project and distribute loan cheques to select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers Welfare Scheme of the Uttarakhand government.
The prime minister will address a rally and inaugurate a slew of development projects there, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said. With the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, the PM's visit is going to be significant as it would enthuse party workers in the state, Bhatt was quoted as saying by PTI.
The State Integrated Cooperative Development Project will provide adequate support to those involved in agricultural and allied activities and also help in checking the forced migration from the hills.
Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers Welfare Scheme, multi-purpose loans of up to one lakh rupees will be made available to the farmers at a very low interest rate of two per cent. The scheme is an important step towards the goal of doubling the income of farmers in the State by 2022, an official statement said.
PM held up at Dehradun airport due to poor weather
Modi waited at the airport guesthouse, the officer said. He left in a Mi-17 helicopter for the Corbett Tiger Reserve where he will spend some time before moving to Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district to address a rally and launch the State Integrated Co-operative Development Project.
Modi held up at Dehradun airport due to bad weather
Earlier in the day, PM Modi was held up at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehra Dun for about four hours as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather, a senior police officer said. Modi, who landed at the airport around 7 am, began his onward journey around 11.15 am when the weather improved, a senior police officer told PTI, requesting anonymity. It has been raining here since early morning.
BJP ready to face polls in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah
"The NDA coalition under PM Modi is strong and ready to lead the nation (after the coming polls). The BJP will face the polls in Tamil Nadu with a strong alliance," Shah said.
Opposition alliance lacks leaders: Shah in Erode
Continuing his attack on the alliance, Shah said, "The Opposition alliance lacks leaders, policies and principles."
Amit Shah addresses crowd in Erode
Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing a gathering in Erode. Hitting out at the DMK-Congress alliance in the state, Shah said, "The alliance of DMK and Congress is not for the development of Tamil Nadu but it's an alliance for scams and corruption."
PM Modi to address rally in Rudrapur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has begun campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is all set to address a rally in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand today. He is scheduled to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project and distribute loan cheques to select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers’ Welfare Scheme of the state Government. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.