Modi in Uttarakhand LIVE updates: PM to address rally, launch development projects in Rudrapur

PM Modi in Rudrapur LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has begun campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is all set to visit Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on Thursday. He is scheduled to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project and distribute loan cheques to select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers’ Welfare Scheme of the state Government.

According to an official statement, the Integrated Cooperative Development Project will give a boost to the co-operative, farm and allied sectors and improve the rural economy in the state. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers’ Welfare Scheme, multi-purpose loans of up to one lakh rupees will be made available to farmers at low interest rates of two per cent.

The BJP faces the challenge of retaining all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand against a resurgent Congress which registered victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the assembly polls held recently.