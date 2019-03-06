PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka LIVE Updates: PM to unveil MGR statue in Kancheepuram

PM Modi in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development works in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Wednesday. He will also unveil a statue of late Dravidian leader MGR in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram.

In Karnataka, PM Modi will dedicate Bengaluru’s ESIC Hospital and Medical College, and the Super Specialty Block of KIMS in Hubballi to the nation. A women’s hostel for students from the Northeast at Bangalore University will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also interact with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will unveil a statue of late Dravidian leader MGR at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women in Kancheepuram. He will also launch the Ennore LNG Terminal.