PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka LIVE Updates: PM to unveil MGR statue in Kancheepuram

PM Modi in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development works in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Wednesday. He will also unveil a statue of late Dravidian leader MGR in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram.
In Karnataka, PM Modi will dedicate Bengaluru’s ESIC Hospital and Medical College, and the Super Specialty Block of KIMS in Hubballi to the nation. A women’s hostel for students from the Northeast at Bangalore University will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also interact with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.
In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will unveil a statue of late Dravidian leader MGR at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women in Kancheepuram. He will also launch the Ennore LNG Terminal.
On Tuesday, PM Modi launched a pension scheme for 42 crore unorganised workers in India and said it took just 55 months for the son of a tea vendor to do what even Communist governments in states and the Congress could not carry out since Independence.
Describing himself as “mazdoor number one”, Modi, while launching the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan from Vastral, Ahmedabad, said, “This is the first such scheme after Independence which has touched the section of society which has not been thought about.” He pointed out that more than Rs 11 lakh was transferred online to pension accounts of over 2 lakh beneficiaries across the country. He said 14.5 lakh beneficiaries have already joined the PM-SYM.