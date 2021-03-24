PM Modi in Bengal: Son of soil will be BJP CM, no Indian outsider here

With just three days to go ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday addressed a rally in Kanthi of East Midnapore district, kilometres away from Suvendu Adhikari’s house ‘ShantiKunja’.

Assuring people that a “son of soil will be made the BJP Chief Minister in Bengal,” the PM took a swipe at the TMC’s ‘outsiders’ charge against the BJP. “Bengal brought together India through Bande Mataram. On this land, Mamata didi is talking about ‘bahiragata (outsider).’ No Indian is an outsider here. All are children of Bharat Mata,” the PM said.

Almost half of PM Modi’s speech on Wednesday was in Bangla. “Didi, even the children of Bengal now understand your khela. Thus, on May 2, people of West Bengal will show the door to Didi. TMC’r khela sesh hobe. Bikash arombho hobe (The TMC’s game will end and development will begin). We will work hard for the future of Bengal,” he said.

Modi also indirectly criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegation that she was “attacked” at Nandigram, fracturing her foot. He said, “You (Mamata) insulted the people of Nandigram and they will answer you.”

Modi also accused the TMC of rampant corruption, cut money, tola bazi and running syndicates across the state. “The Centre sent relief to the Bengal government after cyclone Amphan, but the money got stuck on the Bhaipo (nephew) window. Didi, Bengal wants to know who looted the relief money of Amphan? Why are the affected people still living under shattered roofs?”

Blaming Mamata for this corruption, he said, “When people needed you most, you were not seen anywhere and when the election was near, you started Duare Sarkar (a govt scheme). Bengal has understood all these tricks.”

With Mamata trying to reach out to the women voters in the state, Modi said, “Mothers and sisters of the state this time will come forward to punish the TMC government.”