PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu colluded with ‘crooks’, backtracked on promises

Facing protests by the Opposition over his visit to Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched a scathing attack at state Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of doing a “U-turn” on promises of development to the state and focusing on his own development instead.

Advertising

Addressing a public rally in Guntur, Modi said, “Our government gave to Andhra Pradesh much more than what was mentioned in special status. CM of Andhra Pradesh acknowledged this package but took a U-turn as they failed to use the funds in the appropriate way and were not able to develop the state.” He also said that the state government has done nothing on its front except replicating the central schemes.

Modi lashed out at Naidu for colluding with the Congress, saying that he has ditched former chief minister NT Rama Rao (also Naidu’s father-in-law) by aligning with people whom Rao used to refer to as “dusht (crooked)”.

PM Modi in South India: Follow LIVE Updates

“The arrogance of Delhi (during the Congress rule) has always insulted states. And NTR that is why decided to make AP Congress-mukth and floated the TDP. The TDP leader who has to resist the arrogance of the Naamdaars (famous and powerful people) and crush their arrogance is siding with them,” he said in an apparent swipe at Naidu joining hands with the Congress.

Modi also said that Naidu was indeed his “senior”, but in switching sides and losing polls. “He keeps reminding me he is senior. There is no debate in this. I have never shown any disrespect to you since you are a senior. You are a senior in changing alliances. A senior biting the back of your own father-in-law. A senior in losing one election after the other, whereas I am not,” the Prime Minister said.

Naidu was senior in embracing tomorrow those whom he would abuse today, Modi added.

Modi alleged Naidu was taking him on since the Centre had sought details of every paise given to Andhra Pradesh. “Now Modi asks him to give the status of the taxpayer’s money given for Andhra Pradesh’s status. This only annoys him,” he said.

Naidu promised ‘sunrise’ Andhra Pradesh but is only fixated with the rise of his own son N Lokesh, Modi alleged. “N Lokesh’s (N Chandrababu’s son) father has gone astray from his ideological path because he does not wish to face the truth. First truth, fear of loss in elections. Second, to establish his son in politics. Three, create own wealth. Fourth, the one who is talking to you, is your gatekeeper,” Modi said.

He said Naidu had not initiated any new programmes for the poor but was only putting his stamp on the NDA government’s development schemes.

Advertising

On his first visit to the state after the ruling TDP severed ties with the NDA alliance, Modi faced massive opposition from the TDP activists in the state who wore black clothes and raised slogans like ‘Go back Modi’. The TDP has been asking for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh post its bifurcation and has been at loggerheads with the Centre for not meeting its demand.