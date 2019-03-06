PM Modi guns for Opposition: Pakistan struck, but shock felt in India

Targeting opposition parties for apparently questioning the airstrikes at Balakot in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the strikes were carried out in Pakistan but “sadma Bharat mein baithe kuchh logon ko laga hai (some people in India felt the shock of it)”.

Addressing a political rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, “Opposition leaders have kept such long faces in one week as if they have been burdened with sorrow.”

Modi was scheduled to address the rally in Dhar on February 16, but it was postponed following the Pulwama terror attack.

Accusing the Opposition of trying to stitch up an “international mahamilavat (grand mixture)” by allegedly allying with Pakistan, Modi said that some of them have become poster boys in the neighbouring county for their anti-Modi comments — “they spew vitriol against Modi and manage to get claps in Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister said, “Air strikes se Pakistan ki bolti bandh ho gayi. Pakistan alag pad gaya… izzat bachane ke liye yehi log samne aaye, koi sabut maang raha hai toh koi sankhya maang raha hai (Pakistan had lost its voice; it was getting isolated globally, but some people in India rushed to salvage the situation for Pakistan by seeking evidence of the strikes, or by asking the number of terrorists killed).”

Unlike the Congress, Modi said, the BJP accords highest priority to national security, and country over “one family”. He said, “The BJP takes all its decisions by keeping the country and welfare of the poor in mind.’’

In avenging the Pulwama attack by entering Pakistan, India has served a warning to terrorists and terror organisations, he said.

Seeking approval from the gathering about the airstrikes, and getting an enthusiastic response, he said unfortunately there are some people who do not feel proud. He accused previous Congress-led governments of tying the hands of the military leadership instead of avenging acts of terror.

The Prime Minister hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who on Tuesday tweeted that the Pulwama attack was a “durghatna (accident)”. “One leader from Madhya Pradesh has described the terror attack in Pulwama as accident. For them, it’s merely an accident,” he said. Stating that it was not an off-the-cuff remark, he said it was borne out of a mindset — “it’s in their veins”.