Modi giving inflammatory speeches based on lies: CM Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying that he is giving inflammatory speeches in Bengal that are based on lies. She added that the PM never does his homework before speaking about Bengal.

Advertising

The Trinamool Congress chief spoke at three public meetings in Pandua (Hooghly district), Joypur and Panchla (both in Howrah district) on Saturday.

Click here for more election news

“Narendra Modi is coming here and giving inflammatory speeches. He is saying the situation in Bengal is such that youth do not return home to their mothers. You tell me, don’t your sons return home every day? He is saying such blatant lies, spreading canards. A PM should come and talk about peace. Instead he is saying we are killing everyone by tying a noose around their neck,” Mamata said at a huge gathering in Pandua.

“The PM never does his homework before speaking on Bengal. He does not study at all. Actually, the BJP is jealous that here there are no riots, everyone is living in peace. We have not forgotten Gujarat riots and the Godhra incident. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Gujarat ranks 11, while Bengal is in the 17th position. During the CPI(M) rule, 55,000 of our girls and boys were killed, but when we came to power we did not touch anyone,” said Mamata.

Advertising

While addressing a rally in support of Hooghly Lok Sabha Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna De Nag in Pandua, she said, “Both BJP and Narendra Modi will destroy the country if voted to power for the second time… BJP is the greatest danger for the country, like 440 volt.”

In his recent meetings, Modi had targeted the Bengal CM over poll related violence and a BJP worker’s death in Purulia.

“In that district, so many people commit suicides. People hang themselves from trees. We do not want suicides, but such incidents happen. What am I to do? It is a case of suicide,” said Mamata over the issue of a BJP worker’s body found hanging from a tree.

“He (Modi) is saying that we backed out of Ayushman Bharat. Why not? We pay 40 per cent of the cost, but he sends his pictures in letters to recipients. Why will we allow that? He is also copying our schemes. We implemented Kanyashree scheme (for the girl child) in Bengal. He copied that and initiated ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ central scheme,” she said.

Mamata said the BJP is trying to bring in divisive politics in Bengal for political gains.

“They know they will not get a seat in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. Out of 80 seats, they will not reach the 20-mark in UP. They know they will perform badly in MP and Chhattisgarh. That is why Modi is coming here and spreading lies. BJP is trying to bring in communal politics here. They do not know that this is Bengal and they will get zero here,” said Mamata.

The CM alleged that there is a nexus between the BJP and CPI(M).

“It was the CPI(M) who brought the BJP in Bengal. Now CPI(M) workers have joined BJP. Even if they do, BJP will never win in Bengal. They have two seats, which they will lose this time,” said Mamata.

Mamata also alleged that BJP is distributing money to make people come to their rallies and campaign for the party. “BJP has no followers in Bengal. They are paying Rs 2,000 and asking people to vote for them. They are paying Rs 1,000 and asking people to come to their rallies. If you spot such people take a picture and lodge a complaint with the police,” she said.

Campaigning for her party candidates at Joypur and Panchla in Howrah districts, Mamata claimed that the Modi government had in the last five years completely failed to deliver for the people’s welfare and the country’s future. She was canvassing for Prasun Banerjee, a former international footballer and an Arjuna awardee, a candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat and Sajda Ahmed, widow of former TMC MP Sultan Ahmed, who is in the fray from Uluberia seat in Howrah district.

Mamata also highlighted the state government schemes, including Kanyashree (for girl child), Yuboshree (for youth) and Sabuj Sathi (bicycles to school children), which had been introduced after she came to power. She also lambasted the BJP on the issues of farmers’ suicide, demonetisation and lack of jobs in the country.

Advertising

“If the Modi government can withdraw currencies of different denominations, you (the electorate) can also cancel your votes to them — Note batil (note ban) to vote bhi batil (cancellation of votes),” Mamata, who is a strong critic of demonestisation, said at the meetings.

— With PTI inputs