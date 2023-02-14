‘PM Modi put an end to feeling of alienation in Northeast region,’ says Home Minister Amit Shah

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the BJP ushered in positive politics of development and progress in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that the Prime Minister has put an end to the feeling of alienation that had grown in the Northeast and visited the area “51 times during the last eight years”.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, the Union Home Minister, who was touring the poll-bound state of Tripura, said: “The biggest thing that the Prime Minister has done is Mann ki doori ko samapt kar diya (put an end to the feeling of alienation between the people of the Northeast and the rest of India). The Prime Minister himself has visited the Northeast 51 times during the last eight years. Since Independence, no prime minister has come here so frequently. It has been made compulsory for at least one union minister to visit the region every 15 days.”

“After PM Modi came to power, we have done a lot of things to change the entire Northeast. The first thing is that there is peace in the Northeast today. There were numerous militant organisations. We have finalised agreements with many such organisations,” Shah added.

He also claimed that it was the BJP government that allowed nearly 40,000 families of the Bru and Reang communities, who had been living in Tripura in inhuman conditions for over 25 years, to settle.

“Agreements were signed with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) here also. Nearly over 8,000 armed cadres have surrendered their arms and opted to join the mainstream. The northeast was earlier known for blockades, bandhs, bomb explosions, and insurgency. Today roads are being built there, a railway network is about to reach all the states and airports have been built in all the states of the region,” the Union Home Minister said adding: “People of the Northeast today truly feel that they are respected in the rest of India.”

Referring to BJP’s poll prospects in the northeastern states where identity politics was prevalent, Shah said that a false narrative against BJP was being spread that the region will lose its identity and cultural heritage if the party came to power. “They have known us in these nine years. The media used to spread rumours that if the BJP comes to power, the identity and languages of the northeast would be finished. However, it has been seen that since PM Modi came to power local languages have been strengthened,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, he refrained from commenting on the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row saying that it would not be appropriate as the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. He, however, asserted that there was “nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of”.

When the news agency asked the Home Minister about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in Lok Sabha, which was almost entirely about the Adani group, Shah said: “What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think.”

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s “crony capitalism” allegation against the saffron party, Shah said: “There is no question. Nobody has been able to level such an allegation against the BJP to date. During their (Congress) era, agencies, be it CAG or CBI, registered cases taking cognisance of corruption. There were scams to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore.”

‘Terrorism gradually ending in Jammu and Kashmir’

Pointing out that the matter of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will come up after Assembly polls, the Home Minister said that a call on the timing of elections will be taken by the Election Commission. He also said there has been improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism-related figures were at their lowest.

Asserting that Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre in 2019, had harmed the country, Shah said that terrorism was gradually ending in the region. “See all the figures, there is a lot of change in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

‘Credit will go to PM Modi if G20 summit organised successfully’

Responding to a query about the G20 summit being used for domestic purposes and the Prime Minister getting credit for its success, Amit Shah said though every state is part of India’s G20 Presidency, it is natural that credit for a successful summit will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Why not? If India got the leadership of G20 under PM Modi and if the summit is organised successfully and with aplomb, then the PM should get the credit. Should the opposition get it? Obviously, the credit will go to PM Modi.”

“The way the Prime Minister has organised the event, the whole world is watching with surprise. Other counties (during their presidency) have not been able to take the G20 series of meetings outside four-five cities but we have given a chance to every state and not a single state or union territory is left out in this big country. It is a big achievement and a lot of preparation goes into it,” Shah said.

(With inputs from ANI)