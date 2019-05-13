You committed a big sin: PM Modi jabs Digvijaya Singh for not voting

Training his guns on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who didn’t cast his vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister committed a “big sin” by not participating in the “festival of democracy”.

“Diggy Raja you have committed a big sin…in the festival of democracy, the President, Vice President stood in queues to cast their votes, but Diggy Raja did not,” Modi said at a rally in the state’s Ratlam district.

Singh, who was in Bhopal, could not travel to Rajgarh to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday.

The Congress leader, who is pitted against BJP leader and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur, however, was seen visiting several polling stations in Bhopal to motivate party workers and ensure that more people turn up to vote.

“Yes I couldn’t go to vote to Rajgarh and I regret it. Next time I will register my name in Bhopal,” ANI had quoted Singh as saying.

Asserting that Singh’s decision not to vote displayed his arrogance, PM Modi said the Congress leader neither cared for democracy nor the people.

“His (Singh’s) arrogance came to light yesterday in Bhopal. When people are electing their representatives and even I exercised my franchise in Ahmedabad, Diggy Raja neither cared for democracy nor people,” Modi said.

Modi said even the Narmada yatra, a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Singh last year, would not come to his rescue in the Lok Sabha elections.

“You (Singh) were very busy asking people to vote…save me. Why you are so frightened of losing your job?” the prime minister asked.