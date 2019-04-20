PM Modi defends fielding terror accused Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal, says it will ‘cost Congress’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday defended the BJP’s decision to field Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha elections, saying this is a symbolic answer to all those who falsely labelled the Hindus civilisation as ‘terrorist’.

In an interview to Times Now (video below: 00:31-03:53), PM Modi referred to the Samjhauta Express verdict to claim that the Congress had defamed a “5,000-old culture that believes in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam”. “They called them terrorists. To answer them all, this is a symbol [fielding Thakur] and it will cost the Congress,” he said.

The PM’s statement came a day after Sadhvi Pragya’s said that former Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because he was ‘cursed’ for arresting her.

Citing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to further take on the Congress, PM Modi also said, “When in 1984 Indira Gandhi died, her son had said ‘when a big tree falls the earth shakes’. “Thereafter, there were thousands of Sikhs who were massacred. Was it not terror? Was it not terror unleashed by a few people? Despite that he [Rajiv Gandhi] was made prime minister and the neutral media never asked a question like it is doing now.”

PM Modi, during the interview, also took a swipe at Kamal Nath and said that those who were identified by eyewitnesses in the anti-Sikh violence were made legislators and cabinet ministers, “one of whom was recently made the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister”.

Congress leader Kamal Nath was questioned and later absolved of all charges by the Nanavati Commission due to lack of evidence in the case. As many as 2,733 people were killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which 541 cases were registered.

“Should the Amethi and Rae Bareli candidates who are out on bail not be questioned? But when a Bhopal BJP candidate is out on bail and is fighting elections, there is a huge hue and cry. A woman, a sadhvi was tortured like this, no one raised a finger,” Modi said without naming Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, both accused in the National Herald Case.

Explaining the “modus operandi” of the Grand Old Party, the Prime Minister said, “I have understood the modus operandi of the Congress. First, the party writes a script just like the way you do in case of films. They will catch hold of something and look for ways to exaggerate it, they will also add a villain and hero to the story. Every encounter or incident was scripted in this manner by the Congress.”

Modi also raked up the death of CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, who, according to reports, died of a heart attack in Nagpur on December 1, 2014. “In Judge Loya case, he died a natural death but the same modus operandi (by Congress) was used to build a narrative that he was killed. The same modus operandi was followed to build a false narrative using videos around electronic voting machines and demonetisation. This is their modus operandi,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ruled out foul play in the judge’s death and concluded that he had died of “natural causes”, besides dismissing petitions seeking inquiry into the circumstances of the death.