Didi losing political ground in Bengal, having sleepless nights, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday targeted Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee stating that she is losing political ground in Bengal and therefore venting her anger on the election commission. He also stated that unlike the previous government which lacked courage, the NDA government is taking on terrorists in their homes.

“Didi is having sleepless nights now. Speed breaker Didi cannot sleep now. She is now realizing how it feels when the political ground beneath her feet shakes. That is why she is showering abuses against me. She is venting her anger on the election commission. She is feeling scared now,” said Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Coochbehar Rash mela ground.

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter of protest to Election Commission after police officers including Kolkata police commissioner and Bidhannagar police commissioner were replaced by ECI.

Narendra Modi upped the ante against Mamata Banerjee stating that whenever the country did something remarkable, she felt disturbed.

“When we became a superpower in space, Didi felt disturbed. When we took action against terrorists, Didi felt disturbed. Didi and her friends want two prime ministers in India, one for the country and another for Kashmir,” said Narendra Modi.

“Before 2014 there were regular terrorist attacks. Everyone knew where their home was. Our army men wanted to take action, But the then government lacked courage. Now we are ready to hit the terrorist in their homes,” said Narendra Modi.

Addressing a huge gathering, Modi said his party is committed to free the people of Bengal from “speed-breaker didi.”

“Whenever centre wanted to do something for West Bengal, Didi created hurdles. One crore people would have benefitted from a health scheme. But Didi did not allow it. In Bengal 70 Lakh farmers would have got money directly in their account, Didi slowed the process,” said Modi.

“We brought in NRC in Assam to identify the infiltrators. Didi and her friends tried to unsuccessfully stop it. Through the citizenship bill, we wanted to provide security to people who love our country. Didi is trying to mislead people through lies,” said Modi.

He also took a dig at the under construction stage on the rally ground venue where Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to speak on Monday.

“They tried to make sure that there is a space crunch in this field. What you see is a memorial of their failure (pointing towards the stage). This is childish,” said Modi.