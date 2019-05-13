PM Modi: Congress to face consequence of staining saffron with terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that irrespective of the number of havans the Congress does or the janeus (sacred threads) that it displays, the opposition party will have to “face the consequences” for its “sin” of attempting to “stain saffron with terror”.

Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa even as voting was on in Bhopal, from where the BJP has fielded Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur. After he finished his speech, he asked the audience to recite ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ loud enough for the noise to reach Bhopal.

“They (the Congress) conspired to defame our great tradition by coming out with a fallacy called Hindu terrorism, that too only for vote bank politics. They are getting a reply today (in Bhopal). No matter how many havans they do or the janeus they display, or stitch saffron clothes for police, the Congress and the mahamilavati (adulterated) will not be able to escape punishment for the attempts to stain saffron with terror,” Modi said.

The PM was referring to the havans carried out in support of Congress’s candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh, the janeu controversy involving Rahul Gandhi, and the allegations that policemen providing security to a saints’ march led by Computer Baba in Bhopal were made to sport saffron gamchhas. The police administration had denied the allegation, claiming that those who sported saffron gamchhas were volunteers provided by the organizers.

Modi alleged that terrorism took thousands of lives before 2014 due to “weakness and appeasement”. “If the country is not safe there will be no development. The first condition for development is security, which milavati or khichadi governments can’t provide,” he said, pointing to the government in Madhya Pradesh, which has been formed by the Congress with support from Independents, the BSP and the SP.

He said there are “two and a half chief ministers” in the state and the administration does not know who to take orders from.

“Goondas, killers and dacoits have got a free license. Every faction (in the ruling Congress) is using the administration to further its interests,’’ he alleged.

Talking about the farm loan waiver in MP, the Prime Minister said it has failed to benefit farmers and people elsewhere have heard about it. He also mentioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s boast that he will sack the chief minister within 10 days for not keeping the promise. “It has been 120 days..it’s a true example of Congress party’s lies and the promises it does not keep. The country can pardon mistakes but not betrayal of trust.”

Later, speaking in Indore, Modi said the Congress’s pride has made their standard response “hua to hua (It happened, so what)” to every issue.

“There is so much pride in Congress that they say, ‘hua to hua’ for everything. Banks are not waiving off loans for farmers, and Congress says, ‘hua to hua’. Indore knows this and tells them, ‘Enough is enough’,” Modi said.

Stating that BJP has brought a massive change in country, he said, “The 2014 election was on anti-incumbency, but the 2019 elections will be pro-incumbency.”

He said, “Congress does not want to discuss country’s security. They question why I raise the issue of terrorism. Should I not raise this issue? Before 2014, India saw multiple bomb blasts. Ab Bharat ghar me ghus ghus kar marta hai (Now India is entering homes to kill terrorists).”

He said, “Congress has just one issue: Modi hatao,” alleging that Congress’s wrong policies paved the way for terrorism and Maoists. “Today there is a queue for becoming prime minister. But tell me, of all these faces you see who can fight terrorism?” he questioned.

Picking on Indore’s fervour for cricket, he said, “In 2009 and 2014, the government refused to conduct IPL because elections were underway. But see when government changes what all changes. This time IPL is also underway. This is New India that is holding elections even as Easter, Navratri and Ramzan are underway.”

Modi also mentioned the gangrape of a Dalit woman in Alwar. “The case was suppressed so that Dalits don’t get angry. The media will not tell you this but I will,” he said.

Khandwa and Indore vote on May 19 – the last phase of Lok Sabha elections. In Khandwa, sitting MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan will take on Arun Yadav of the Congress. Meanwhile, in Indore, eight-term incumbent Sumitra Mahajan is out of the political fray, and the BJP has propped Shankar Lalwani against Congress’s Pankaj Sanghvi.