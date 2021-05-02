PM Modi congratulates Mamata for TMC’s performance, says BJP will keep serving people of Bengal

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for TMC’s performance in the Assembly polls and said BJP will keep serving the people of Bengal.

“Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial’s win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” PM Modi tweeted.

He added, “I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls.”

Modi also congratulated Pinarayi Vijayan for LDF’s victory in Kerala and MK Stalin for DMK’s victory in Tamil Nadu. In a tweet congratulating the Kerala chief minister, the PM said they “will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Thanking BJP’s party workers in Kerala, he added, “Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our Party in these elections. I appreciate the efforts of our industrious Party Karyakartas, who will continue serving the people of the state and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.”

On Tamil Nadu, where DMK is all set to come to power, PM Modi tagged M K Stalin in a tweet where he said “we shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He also added, “I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state’s welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hard work.”