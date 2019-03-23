PM Modi ‘chowkidar’ of the rich: Rahul Gandhi addresses rallies in Bihar, West Bengal

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed rallies in Bihar’s Purnea and in West Bengal’s Malda. At his maiden rallies in Bihar as well as West Bengal since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign and called him a watchman for the wealth of the rich.

“What type of people employ chowkidars outside their homes? Have you seen a chowkidar deployed at the gates of a common man’s house?,” Gandhi hit out at Modi’s partymen who have launched the campaign on Twitter to blunt Congress’ ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan. He further alleged that Modi treated and addressed Anil Ambani, fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and “others like them as bhai (brother)” whereas, “he calls common people like you as mitron (friends)”.

The rally venue at Malda, however, witnessed unruly scenes as restive party supporters threw chairs and broke the barricade of the VIP enclosure. Peeved over the lack of seating arrangement at the venue, they shouted slogans against the party’s state leadership. Gandhi was not present at the venue at Chanchal at the time as he was scheduled to reach there at 3pm from Purnea in Bihar. Click here for more election news

Gandhi castigates Modi over failed promises

Drawing comparisons between the promises made and timeline of work by the BJP and Congress government, Gandhi said, “Modi made promises of Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of all the poor, two crore jobs in five years and waiver of loans to the farmers. The Congress, on the other hand, promised loan waiver for farmers and did so within a fortnight of its governments being formed in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.”

Lashing out at the prime minister, he questioned if Modi ever told people why he had failed to deliver on his promises and further asked if he had done anything for the benefit of farmers, workers and the youth.

Referring to demonetisation, Gandhi took a dig at Modi’s move to eradicate black money as he asked why were common people made to undergo such difficulties. “Why the savings of women made over the years for difficult times were taken away from them in the name of demonestiation? If this government can waive loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of the rich, why can he not provide much-needed relief to farmers?” he asked.

Rahul targets Banerjee-led TMC rule

In Malda, where Gandhi addressed a rally to show his support for Congress candidate Isha Khan Chowdhary who is contesting from Uttar Maldaha which is a traditional stronghold for the party, criticised not only the Prime Minister but also West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress head over their ignorance in the farmers’ plight.

“Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley, Mamata Banerjee no one listens to the plight of farmers. You know better than me as to how much development has taken place in Bengal. In Bengal, one person runs everything. She never discusses or consults with anyone. Earlier, in the state, during the Left regime, people suffered. Now, during the Trinamool Congress rule, people are suffering. One only hears speeches throughout the day,” Gandhi said. He also said that like the Left regime, during Mamata Banerjee’s government youth and farmers are left in the lurch and atrocities against Congress workers continued.

In Bihar, Rahul reiterates minimum income promise

The Congress chief reiterated that if the Congress-alliance was voted to power in Bihar, his party “will draw a minimum income line and a sum of money will be automatically deposited into the accounts of those who were below this line.”

On sitting Congress MP Mausam Noor switching sides to TMC, he said, “In Bengal, betrayers cannot work” and congratulated his party workers for sticking with the party on its good and bad days. Exuding confidence that his party will form the government in the Centre, Gandhi added that he won’t forget the workers and said that “they have a relationship of love and not a political one.”