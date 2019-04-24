PM Modi casts vote in Gandhinagar says, ‘Voter ID is more powerful than an IED’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote in Ranip area of Ahmedabad. After casting his vote, Modi said that the Voter ID card is more powerful than the IED (improvised explosive device), and that people should understand the importance of Voter ID card and vote in maximum numbers.

“On the one hand, IED is a weapon of terrorism. And (on the other hand), strength of democracy, weapon of democracy is Voter ID (card). I am confident that Voter ID is more powerful than IED.”

“Today, voting for the third phase is on. I am fortunate that I too have got an opportunity to have this pride moment of discharging my duty by casting my vote from my home state Gujarat and to have an active participation in this great festival of democracy. By voting in this great festival of democracy, I am feeling the same sense of purity that one gets after having a holy bath in Kumbh.’

Modi hailed the spirit of Indian voters’ unique sense of ‘distinguishing water from milk (nir-kshir ka vivek)’ which he added is a ‘matter of study’ for people of the world.

Modi also greeted first-time voters. “This entire century belongs to those who are voting for the first time. They have to vote for the bright future of this country. Therefore, I would especially urge new voters to commit to hundred per cent voting,” Modi said.

Modi cast his vote at Nishan High School in Ranip ward of Ahmedabad which falls under Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP president Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar constituency and he was present at the polling station to greet Modi who arrived to cast his vote around 8.15 in the morning. PM Modi arrived in an open jeep. The roads around Nishan High School and specially the one from Balolnagar crossroads towards the polling station were barricaded by security agencies.

Shah was present at the polling station along with his entire family, wife Sonal, son Jay, daughter-in-law Rushita and granddaughter Rudri. Modi’s elder brother, Somabhai, was also present on the occasion.

After his arrival at the polling station, Modi met Amit Shah and also spent a few moments with Rudri, while taking the latter in his lap. After casting his vote, Modi walked for a few metres, addressed media and then left.

Kalpana Soni, an officer on election duty, who was present in the polling booth where Modi cast his vote, said that he knew her for long and asked her which identity document he should produce. “He then produced his Voter ID card and voted,” Soni said.

Before this, Modi had also met his mother, Hiraba, at Raysan village in Gandhinagar district in the morning. Hiraba, who lives with Modi’s younger brother Pankaj, also cast her vote from a gram panchayat office in Raysan village. Modi had arrived in Gandhinagar on Monday night and had spent the night at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

BJP chief Amit Shah turned out with his family to cast his vote at Naranpura locality of Ahmedabad city. After casting his vote Shah told mediapersons, “Your one vote can make the country secure, competent, prosperous and put the country on tracks of development.” He appealed to the first-time voters “to vote for building the future of the country.” Later, he and his family visited a temple near the booth.