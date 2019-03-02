PM Modi can’t keep his PR aside for five minutes: Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being able to put aside his public relations “even for five minutes”, and criticising the opposition party despite talking about the need for unity after the Pulwama attack.

Advertising

Speaking at a rally at Dhule in Maharashtra, Rahul said, “He tells the media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attacks, but then immediately targets the Congress during the war memorial opening (in Delhi). The Indian Prime Minister cannot keep his public relations aside even for five minutes, and that’s the difference between him and us.”

Rahul said that the BJP’s reaction to the Pulwama incident was circumspect. “After the incident took place, I appealed to all party workers to not politicise the issue because it was important for us to be united at that time of crisis,” he said, adding that the BJP “spreads hatred and violence” wherever it goes.

Referring to the announcement of Kisan Samman Nidhi in the Union budget, Rahul said that BJP MPs thumped their desks to welcome the scheme. He reiterated his promise of a “minimum guaranteed income” for the poor if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

At a rally in Mumbai later, Rahul dared Modi to hold a press conference. “Have you seen the chowkidar addressing a press conference? He is not only a chor (thief) but also darpok (coward),” he said.

Accusing the PM of neglecting the poor, he said, “When the Congress comes to power, we will fulfil our promises in 10 days. Under SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority), people get 250 sqft houses. I promise that when we come to power, we will increase it to 500 sqft within 10 days.”

The rally was Rahul’s first in Mumbai since taking over as party president.

Accusing the BJP government of favouring the rich, he said, “In the budget session all the ruling MPs were clapping non-stop for five minutes in Parliament. I realised it was for the announcement of giving Rs 17 per day to every farmer family in India. It works out to around Rs 3.5 per person per day. I would like to ask BJP leaders why they did not clap in the same manner when the PM doled out crores to men like (Anil) Ambani, (Vijay) Mallya and (Nirav) Modi.”

Advertising

In a reference to Pulwama and India-Pakistan tension, he said, “I have just got to know that Wing Commander Abhinandan is back. I welcome him back home.”