Toggle Menu
EC order restraining Modi biopic applies to NaMo TV, which cannot be aired during MCC: Officialhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/pm-modi-biopic-ec-order-namo-tv-model-code-lok-sabha-elections-5669291/

EC order restraining Modi biopic applies to NaMo TV, which cannot be aired during MCC: Official

The EC has banned the release of the Modi biopic, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

Namo tv, namo tv channel, election news, election, tv channel, new channel, new namo tv channel, ec, i&b ministry, dth, dth platforms, bjp, narendra modi, pm modi, indian express
NaMo TV (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

The Election Commission order banning the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applies to NaMo TV, which also cannot be aired during the poll period, a senior official of the poll panel said on Wednesday.

The official referred to a paragraph in the order which said,”that any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate (including prospective) for the furtherance (or purported to further) of electoral prospects, directly or indirectly, shall not be put on display in electronic media in the area where MCC is in force.”

The EC has banned the release of the Modi biopic, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Key factors in Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh: Anti-incumbency, caste and corruption
2 IED blast in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli on poll eve, CRPF personnel injured
3 Karnataka elections sidelights: Of trolling Nikhil Kumaraswamy, actor Darshan and ex-Chief Secy joining BJP campaign