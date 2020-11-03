Congress never walked the talks, that’s why its strength shrunk to less than 100 in Parliament: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during an election rally, in Bihar. (PTI Photo)

Dismissing suggestions of anti-incumbency against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Araria district on Tuesday, said that the NDA had spent the last decade meeting the people’s “needs” and was now focused on taking care of their “aspirations. “The last decade was spent in fulfilling avashyaktaaein (needs). The current one shall be devoted to meeting the aspirations (aakankshaaein),” he said.

Training his guns at the Congress, Modi said the party never walked the talk, that’s why its strength in the Parliament has shrunk to less than 100. He also saidthat the Congress always made false promises of poverty eradication, farm loan waiver and one rank-one pension for retired servicemen.

“This is the reason why the party is now left with less than 100 MPs in both Houses of Parliament combined. In states like UP and Bihar they have been relegated to the third, fourth of fifth position and are piggybacking other parties for survival,” he added.

Heaping praise on the people of the state for their participation in elections in large numbers, Modi said the voter enthusiasm in Bihar amid the global pandemic demonstrates deep roots of democracy in India. “Not just to the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy’s power and every Bihari’s devotion to it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds. I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions.”

He also hit out at the RJD for bringing Jungle Raj in the state decades ago and urged people to vote for the BJP-JD(U) government and said that now “lawlessness and extortion are losing while development and rule of law are winning in Bihar.”

“In Bihar, rangbaazi (rowdyism) and rangdaari (extortion) are losing and vikas (development) and kanoon kaa raaj (rule of law) is winning, parivarvaad (dynasty rule) is being defeated by janatantra (democracy),” he said.

The prime minister asserted that trends of the first phase of assembly elections, and the second that was under way, suggested that voters of the state had rejected “double yuvraaj”, an expression he has coined for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Recalling the state’s notoriety for booth capturing in the 1990s, the prime minister said, “They (NDA’s predecessors in government) had deprived the poor of even their right to vote. It is the NDA which empowered the downtrodden in the state again.”

