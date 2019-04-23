In Balasore, PM Modi attacks Congress for not demonstrating country’s defence capability

Addressing a rally in Odisha’s Balasore, the ground zero of ISRO’s successful anti-satellite missile test, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assailed the Congress for being only concerned about the interest of a “naamdar family” and not the country’s security.

“Balasore’s name has been recorded in history. The previous governments had shied away from demonstrating the country’s defence capability as they were busy serving the interests of a ‘naamdar’ family,” PM Modi said.

In an address to the nation on March 27, PM Modi had announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite under ‘Mission Shakti’, becoming only the fourth country to do so after Russia, United States and China.

“We have emerged as a superpower after having achieved supremacy in land, water and air,” Modi said amid much applause from the crowd.

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, PM Modi said while the whole country rejoiced the success of Mission Shakti, the “mahamilawatis” were unhappy.

“From mobile to missile, everything is now controlled from the space. Therefore, space security is essential, a fact that was ignored by previous governments,” PM Modi said.

Criticising the BJD government in Odisha for its alleged failure to tackle corruption, the PM said, the “Naveen Patnaik-led party has resorted to attacks on the BJP workers after realizing that it will no longer remain in power”.

“People have made up their mind that they will replace the BJD government in the state with the BJP government to ensure speedy development,” he signed off.