PM Modi at Bhavnagar rally: A dream to make Gujarat biggest green hydrogen hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his dream is to make Gujarat the world’s biggest hub for production of “the fuel of the future” — green hydrogen, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to solve problems day and night, while the habit of Congress is to “dillydally with problems”.

Addressing a public rally at Bhavnagar — his fourth in the day, the PM said, “I want to make Gujarat the biggest hub of green hydrogen (in the world). A new eco-system for that sector will come up on Gujarat’s coastline, be it in Kutch or Bhavnagar or in Junagadh. Green hydrogen is the fuel of the future… The entire world will experience a total transformation,” said Modi.

Thrust on the green hydrogen segment will also create large-scale jobs, he stated.

Modi also took on the Congress for failing to ensure access to safe drinking water in the state during their tenure. Bhavnagar will go to polls on December 1 in the first phase.

“The BJP is a party that makes day and night one to solve problems… The older generation of Gujarat know what was the condition during Congress rule and what was the way of working during Congress governments. It is their habit to dillydally with problems and make them stuck,” said Modi.

Adding that water was a problem in the entire Saurashtra, Amreli, Botad, North Gujarat, Modi said, “What solution did Congress think for this? When I would say that water will be delivered through pipelines, Congress would mock it in Vidhan Sabha…”

The PM added that work is ongoing on four plants for delivering 2,700 lakh litres of drinking water per day, to ensure “water as pure as Bisleri” is available at homes.

Adding that fishermen of Gujarat have contributed greatly to the state’s economy, the PM said, “During Congress rule, they did not care about the fisherfolk despite such a huge coastline, such potential of a blue economy but there was no fisheries ministry in the union government. It was the Modi sarkar that first made a separate ministry for fisheries, allocated separate budget for them… 20 years ago, less than Rs 10 crore was spent for fisheries. Today’s budget has nearly Rs 1,000 crore.”

“Both the state government and the Centre have taken initiatives to attract investment in Gujarat and on its coastline… from across the world. We are expecting an investment of Rs 8 to 10 lakh crore for that sector. It will create lakhs of new employment opportunities,” he said.

Hailing the Ro-Ro ferry service from Bhavnagar’s Ghogha to Hazira in Surat, Modi said, “No one thought of it. We did it and today Kathiawad has been joined with Surat… Business and trade has become easier… They now take diamonds and sit on the Ro-Ro ferry (to go to Surat)…”

He also informed that Vedanta-Foxconn’s mega semiconductor plant, announced in September, is coming up in the Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. —with PTI