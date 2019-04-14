After 60 years of ‘anyay’, Congress talking of ‘Nyay’: PM Modi in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress’s promise of “Nyay”, asking who would bring justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, violence against Dalits, and the Bhopal gas tragedy. Click here for more election news

“Now they are saying ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ (Justice will be done now). They have admitted that all they have done is ‘Anyay’ (injustice) for 60 long years,” Modi said at a poll rally in Theni. This is the constituency where Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son O P Raveendranath is facing a tough battle against veteran Congress leader E V K S Elangovan and Thanga Tamilselvan, a former MLA and influential leader backed by TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK.

All the corrupt have ganged up in an attempt to defeat him, the PM said. He pointed out that DMK chief M K Stalin had a few months ago projected Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate, “but there were no takers for this among the opposition because they are all in line to become PM and dream for the post”.

Accusing the Congress of corruption, Modi said that whenever they are in government, they loot. “The Madhya Pradesh government has become their ATM, they are diverting money meant for the poor and children for use in their election, this has become known as the Tughlaq Road scam. You all know which big Congress leader stays on Tughlaq Road in New Delhi,” he said.

He also promised to make Tamil Nadu prosperous and help ensure the prosperity of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Modi’s rally came a day after Rahul addressed a public meeting of the Congress in Theni, where he spoke about the significance of Tamil culture and autonomy of the state government. Modi in his speech asserted his government’s effort to protect national security. He reiterated that his party supported the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees during the Sabarimala controversy, invoking spirituality and iconic political leaders such as M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking in Bengaluru later, he claimed that in the BJP government’s five-year tenure, no major bomb blasts occurred in the city, unlike when the Congress was in power, on account of his “strong government”. Unlike the Congress, which changed home ministers after every attack, his government ventured into the homes of terrorists to attack them, he said.

“After every blast people used to discuss how America and Israel enter other countries and carry out attacks to stop terrorists and what stops India… Now you have a new India that enters and attacks. Do you not feel proud?” he asked. “You are feeling proud but the Congress and their milawat crowd are not happy. They keep abusing the BJP.”

By promising to review AFSPA in Kashmir, the Congress is talking the language of Kashmiri separatists and Pakistan Prime Minister, Modi alleged.

Addressing a massive rally in Mangaluru, the PM said, “The Congress and JDS are dynastic while we (BJP) are nationalistic. They want to induct every last member of their families into politics but we want to bring the last man forward.”