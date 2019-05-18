PM Modi an actor, better if Amitabh was PM, says Priyanka Gandhi

On the final day of campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “actor” and said it would have been better if the people had rather made actor Amitabh Bachchan the PM. Saying that PM Modi was an “abhineta” (actor) and not a “neta” (leader), Priyanka said if the people want to see similar kind of politics for the next five years, they should also be ready to continue watching the picture for five years.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing the public during a roadshow in Mirzapur Friday to campaign for party candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, who is contesting against Anupriya Patel, union minister and leader of Apna Dal, an ally of BJP.

At a rally in Gorakhpur, she asked the crowd, “Have you seen the ‘Sholay’ movie and Asrani’s role in it? He used to always say ‘angrezon ke zamane mein’ (in the time of the British).”

“And in the same way Modi ji talks about Jawaharlal’s work, Indira Gandhi’s work and Rajiv Gandhi’s work. Why doesn’t he talk about his work in the last five years?” she said.

Claiming that the PM does not have enough courage to directly speak to farmers because he has not done anything for them, Priyanka said such leaders only focused on campaigning.

She added that the BJP had to come out with something new in the run-up to the polls so they rolled out with “Kisan Samman Yojna”, which she termed as “Kisan apman yojna”.

Targeting local MP and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, she said the people a leader who works for them and not one who only talks.

Informing the public about the NYAY scheme promise of Congress and other promises made in the party’s manifesto, Priyanka claimed that the Congress does not make “empty promises” like Modi but focuses on those that can be fulfilled.

“When stray animals come and destroy your crops, do the chowkidars’ turn up? They do not. They had claimed that demonetisation will bring back black money. Has black money come back? Nothing has come to the country except troubles,” she said.

“What kind of government is that which neither listens to the farmers, nor saves your farms from stray animals?” she said.

She also claimed that there has been a loss of jobs during the BJP’s term, and accused the Modi government of weakening MGNREGA, the rural employment guarantee scheme launched by the previous Congress-led government.