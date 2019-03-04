PM Modi: Amethi will now be known for rifles, not high-profile leaders

IN his first visit to the Congress bastion of Amethi after assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited for the manufacture of AK-203 Assault Rifles and said the district would now be known for the defence project “not for its high-profile political leaders”, in an apparent dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Advertising

Attacking the Congress for neglecting the country’s defence needs and doing “injustice to the defence personnel”, the Prime Minister said, “In 2005, the defence department raised a demand for modern weapons. The MP from here said that the work would start in 2010. Did that happen? Leave starting the work, in the first three years after laying the foundation stone, they could not even decide what kind of weapons they would be making… Till 2013, the building was in limbo and no rifles were made.”

Modi also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support in the joint venture, while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read a written message from Putin to India.

“Wasn’t it injustice to our soldiers by not making modern rifles? Our soldiers were desperate for bulletproof jackets but they were not purchased in 2009. Our jawans were on the border, facing encounters without bulletproof jackets. In the past four years, order for more than two lakh bulletproof jackets were met,” said Modi.

Advertising

READ | Oppn’s remarks on Balakot airstrike made to please Pakistan: PM Modi in Patna

On the controversy over Rafale fighter planes, he slammed the Opposition for questioning the deal even when the Supreme Court said that it was fair and on time. “They even made us wait for modern tanks, same as with fighter planes. These people sat on Rafale deal for years and when it was time for their government to go, they pushed it into cold storage. When our government assumed office, we finalised it in one-and-a-half years… and the first Rafale aircraft will be in our skies soon,” the Prime Minister said.

He said “taking vote from people and then forgetting them is the tendency of some families and some people”.

“Amethi is a great example of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. We were not able to win the seat but won your hearts. Smritiji worked for the development here and did more work than that done by the one who has won from here,” he said, referring to Union minister Smriti Irani, who unsuccessfully contested the previous election from Amethi.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 17 different development projects for Amethi worth Rs 538 crore.

Earlier, addressing the rally, Irani said that unlike the previous governments, the current government is of “kaamdaars” and not “naamdaars”.

“I feel bad that the person you sent from here (Rahul Gandhi) never said a word about Amethi in Parliament. Whenever he spells words, they were only abuses for the Prime Minister,” she said.

“The naamdaars do not have time. Around 25,000 people in Pipri block were pleading but Rahulji did not have time… When Yogiji came to power, Pipri finally got a dam,” said Irani, referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Korba unit for defence production was non-functional for the past 20-30 years. “Our jawans will remember Amethi whenever they hold modern assault rifle AK-203 in their hand,” she said, adding that the transfer of technology from Russia will be completed in the next three years and all the components of the rifle would be indigenous, benefiting small industries.

Adityanath praised the Prime Minister for the recent airstrike in Pakistan and said that along with the Swachh Bharat Mission in India, “a cleanliness campaign has even reached Pakistan with their terrorist camps being cleaned up”.

Advertising

He also said that local MP Rahul did not visit Amethi as many times as Smriti Irani did in the past few years.