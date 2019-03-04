‘You lied again’: Rahul Gandhi takes on PM Modi over Amethi ordnance factory claim

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday accused Narendra Modi of peddling lies a day after the prime minister claimed that since its inauguration in 2010 “no rifles were made” at the ordnance factory in Amethi, the former’s Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

“Dear Prime Minister, I, myself laid the foundation stone of the ordnance factory in 2010. In the last few years, the factory has been manufacturing small weaponry. You went to Amethi yesterday and by force of habit, you lied again. Do you have no shame at all?” Gandhi tweeted.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, अमेठी की ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री का शिलान्यास 2010 में मैंने खुद किया था। पिछले कई सालों से वहां छोटे हथियारों का उत्पादन चल रहा है। कल आप अमेठी गए और अपनी आदत से मजबूर होकर आपने फिर झूठ बोला। क्या आपको बिल्कुल भी शर्म नहीं आती? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2019

In his first visit to Amethi after assuming office, PM Modi on Sunday said the district would now be known for the defence project “not for its high-profile political leaders”, in an apparent dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Attacking the Congress for neglecting the country’s defence needs and doing “injustice to the defence personnel”, the Prime Minister said, “In 2005, the defence department raised a demand for modern weapons. The MP from here said that the work would start in 2010. Did that happen? Leave starting the work, in the first three years after laying the foundation stone, they could not even decide what kind of weapons they would be making… Till 2013, the building was in limbo and no rifles were made.”

Union minister Smriti Irani, who unsuccessfully contested the last election and lost to Rahul Gandhi, countered the Congress president’s remarks saying, “You are so scared that there is development in Amethi that you didnt take pains to check that JV was inaugurated yesterday in Korwa. An agreement has been made between India and Russia on AK 203 rifle.”

Sharing a picture of a foundation stone in Amethi, she sharpened her attack saying that the Congress president “even launched an institute which had already been launched by another minister of the party almost two decades ago.”

लगे हाथ आज देश को बता दें की कैसे आपने तो उस संस्थान का भी शिलान्यास किया जिसका आप ही के एक नेता ने लगभग 2 दशक पहले शिलान्यास किया था। @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/UpmrYU6wbI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 4, 2019

Taking on the Congress, Modi, who landed in Amethi yesterday after addressing a rally some 350 km away in Bihar’s Patna, said that Irani “worked for the development here and did more work than that done by the one who has won from here Amethi, which has traditionally been loyal to the Gandhi family.”

The Congress president has been alleging that the Centre stalled various projects in his constituency since the BJP-led government came to power.