PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad, says voter ID more powerful than IED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar earlier this morning. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he will be casting his vote shortly.

PM Narendra Modi after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. (Express photo Javed Raja)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cast his vote in Ahmedabad Tuesday, said that the strength of a democracy lies in the voter ID and urged all voters to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise.

“The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs,” he told reporters.

PM Modi also paid a visit to his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar before casting his vote at a polling booth in Ranip in Ahmedabad.

He said, “Today third phase of polling is underway, I am fortunate that I also got the opportunity to fulfill my duty in my home state of Gujarat. Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy,”.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who is contesting from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will also be casting his vote today.

Polling began Tuesday in 116 constituencies across 15 states in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Besides all the 26 seats in Gujarat and 20 in Kerala, voting is being be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, two in Goa, and one each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura. Voting is also being held in some Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Gujarat and Goa.

